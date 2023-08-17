On the second floor of the Willey Library at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus Monday night, five tired selectboard members assembled with interim town administrator Carl Rogers to tackle the bureaucracy and minutiae of flood recovery.
The selectboard set a new schedule and will meet nearly every Monday for the foreseeable future, with the first and third Mondays dedicated to the traditional business of the town and the second and fourth Mondays devoted to the universe of concerns related to July’s devastating flood.
This night’s meeting was flood business, held at the same time as the Johnson Village Board of Trustees were meeting on the second floor of the two board’s shared municipal building, still closed to the public as officials wait for a visit from the insurance adjuster.
Eventually, the board will have to decide, along with the trustees, the future of the municipal building, now proven prone to flood damage.
The board also discussed changes at the heavily damaged Johnson Public Library’s insurance policy and moving its electrical panel from the basement in the event of a future flood. The library’s collection is being temporarily stored in the Masonic Temple.
The town’s Railroad Street bridge, too, was damaged in the flood, but the board decided to wait and see if the Vermont Agency of Transportation might take the lead as it examines the span’s substructure.
With myriad issues of the immediate recovery demanding so much time there was little room to tackle long-term planning.
Johnson’s flood zone regulations need an update, as evidenced by recent events, and former floodplain ordinance administrative officer Howard Romero resigned this month. The board hopes former trustee Scott Meyer will step into the role with assistance from former Hyde Park zoning administrator Ron Rodjenski, who has been consulting with the town on flood-related matters.
Paul Warden, chair of the Johnson Planning Commission, helped to calm a board anxious to consider long-term changes alongside its current triage efforts.
“I think we should be taking some steps in planning now, even though we’re in recovery. If the planning commission can be two steps ahead of us, and what we should be thinking about, I would personally be very grateful. It would put me at ease a little bit more than I am at the moment,” board chair Beth Foy said.
Grocery woes
Sterling Market, Johnson’s only grocery store, was completely destroyed.
One major issue facing Johnson is the destruction of the Sterling Market, one of the core services within the village and the major full-service grocer for western Lamoille County.
Grand Union was displaced at the same location after damage from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and the town was without a grocery for two years until the arrival of Sterling Market.
The building is owned by Burlington-based real estate developer Ernie Pomerleau while the grocery is operated by Associated Grocers of New England.
In an informal conversation, former Johnson town administrator Duncan Hastings said Pomerleau was interested in talking about the future of the grocery, but Hastings speculated flood mitigation measures like raising the building up might be too costly.
“In my personal opinion, having a core anchor business like a market in the village will help us foster the long-term development of the village, and in the reverse, if we take it out of the center of the village, the rest of the village will die,” Hastings said.
Other board members worried that a market in the same location would just set it up for more water-logged destruction, a tragedy repeating itself enough times to become farce.
Selectboard member Shayne Spence, in particular, urged the board to consider alternate locations, like the undeveloped light industrial park known as the Jewett property.
Even though the town doesn’t have the funds to develop the property, Spence was hopeful that grants and other monetary infusions might push it forward.
The Cambridge Village Market’s bear has a positive message for the community.
The Cambridge Village Market also suffered extensive damage in the flooding just weeks after it sold to new owners.
Initially resistant to fundraising, the Frey Family, the new owners of the market, have embraced an outsider effort that has accumulated just over $5,000. The Small Business Administration rejected the business for a loan as it was technically “too new of a business” under the Freys’ ownership.
While the administration does have an appeal process, Ron Frey said the Cambridge market got a loan from Union Bank, which has also pledged $100,000 to help families and businesses affected by flooding.
Greenway and gardens
In Cambridge, the only town property that suffered extensive flood damage was the greenway, a gravel path that connects Jeffersonville to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and Cambridge village.
Perennially flood-affected, the town had only just repaired damage wrought by the Halloween storm of 2019, a FEMA-funded project that cost $250,000.
A new round of repairs may cost between $250,000 to $500,000.
But some Cambridge residents are questioning the wisdom of continuously repairing the flood-prone recreation path.
While recognizing the validity of the criticism, town administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere argued that federal money will cover most of the cost of repairs to the trail, which serves as a strong commercial connector for Cambridge visitors and recreationists.
Bystanders watched Tuesday morning as the Lamoille River flowed through Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Morristown also saw one its primary drivers of recreation, Oxbow Park, devastated in the flood. After Oxbow Music Festival was moved to Wolcott and remaining Wednesday Night Live events were taken uphill to Peoples Academy, there was little recourse for the community garden — a vital source of fresh vegetables for an estimated 60-plus local gardeners.
But community development coordinator Tricia Follert said this week that soil tests had come back with positive results and the garden was set to return next spring.
