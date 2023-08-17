On the second floor of the Willey Library at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus Monday night, five tired selectboard members assembled with interim town administrator Carl Rogers to tackle the bureaucracy and minutiae of flood recovery.

The selectboard set a new schedule and will meet nearly every Monday for the foreseeable future, with the first and third Mondays dedicated to the traditional business of the town and the second and fourth Mondays devoted to the universe of concerns related to July’s devastating flood.

Flooding: Morrisville

Flooding: Morrisville

Bystanders watched Tuesday morning as the Lamoille River flowed through Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park.

