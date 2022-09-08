After years of requests and discussion around raising Black Lives Matter and other socially progressive flags at the Johnson municipal building, the selectboard is attempting to craft an ordinance to clarify and potentially quiet these requests once and for all.
All that’s left is for the board to decide how strict it wants to go: Allow nothing but the U.S. and Vermont flags to fly on town-owned buildings or leave the door open for other organizations.
The most recent rounds of debate on whether to allow flags to fly near municipal buildings or on flagpoles outside of municipal buildings was spurred by a request in August from the Johnson Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee.
On Aug. 1, committee representatives asked the town to display the progress pride flag during September, which is Vermont Pride Month “on or adjacent to” the town’s municipal building, which is jointly owned between the town and village.
The progress pride flag is a slightly different iteration of the traditional gay pride flag, with more colors added in recognition of transgender pride and a black band representing the lives lost in the ongoing AIDS epidemic. It does not incorporate any elements of the Black Lives Matter flag.
The board, however, was not pleased to field another request involving flags from the committee.
Eric Osgood said he was “disappointed” to see the request after making his opposition to any non-state or federal flag being raised the last time the committee came to the board with a request to raise a Black Lives Matter flag on municipal property.
Board chair Beth Foy said she feared potential legal challenges following a precedent set by a U.S. Supreme Court decision around political flags at municipal buildings in Boston.
Jeff Bickford, a member of the committee, described the experience at the August selectboard meeting as being “lectured” and contends that the request to hang a progressive pride flag is in line with the values established in the town’s inclusivity statement.
“The pride and progress pride flags have been flown from state, federal and municipal government buildings all over the country so it’s hard to believe we can’t find a way of doing so in Johnson,” he wrote in an email.
Since the group was established at the end of 2020 following months of discussion around race and inequality in Johnson and across the country, the group’s requests to raise flags and hang banners in the village have mostly been met with consternation.
The initial conflict arose around a request to raise a Black Lives Matter flag at the Johnson Fire Department led to the resignation of village trustee and fire chief Gordy Smith.
In 2021, under Smith’s successor on the board of trustees, William Jennison, the village insisted on establishing a set of regulations regarding banners before eventually allowing one from Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille to hang on Pearl Street for two weeks.
Around the same time, the committee, which was established as a joint entity that reported to both the town and the village, became a town-only committee.
New rules
Crafting a flag ordinance in Johnson stems directly from the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision earlier this year concerning the hosting of political flags at Boston City Hall.
In Shurtleff v. Boston, the group Camp Constitution asked to fly a flag promoting the nation’s “Judeo-Christian heritage” at city hall, which had previously allowed other government entities and organizations to do so.
The country’s highest court ultimately ruled that Boston violated a private organization’s First Amendment rights.
The court’s ruling depended on its conclusion that, given Boston’s policies, temporarily raising a flag outside Boston City Hall was an act of private expression, not government speech, according to the Middle Tennessee State University’s Free Speech Center.
Though the court’s decision was narrowly applied to the facts in this specific case, Shurtleff v. Boston has had a chilling effect on efforts to raise flags on municipal grounds across the country, Vermont included.
In one high-profile example, Randolph Union High School removed a Black Lives Matter flag in June that had hung at the school for three years, citing a fear of legal challenges and the possible precedent set by the recent Supreme Court case.
It was within this context that all five members of the Johnson Selectboard agreed a set of rules and a process around allowing signs and banners in the town needed to be established, but in a discussion at the board’s second August meeting, each of the five members brought their own interpretation of what those rules should be.
Town administrator Brian Story presented the board with two draft ordinances.
One option would establish a set of criteria any “display” would have to meet, including whether the display represents an organization for the public good and whether the display promotes unity and community, among other criteria.
The other, stricter draft ordinance allowed for only the United States and Vermont flags to be flown on municipal property with exception of sponsorship and recreational activities.
Osgood, joined by Eben Patch and Duncan Hastings, coalesced around the idea of just allowing the U.S. and Vermont flags, with specific language to allow Northern Vermont University and the town’s Tuesday Night Live events to be promoted.
Foy, joined by former state representative Mark Woodward, favored a more liberal approach that would allow the town to do its legal due diligence while supporting its various committees in their attempts to promote their values and events.
In the end, the board established a working group to further hammer the details and to find common ground, with Foy signaling a decision may not be made quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.