A Johnson man, who authorities said traveled to southern Vermont and Massachusetts to get heroin and crack cocaine to distribute in Lamoille County, was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Joseph A. Peets, 36, will also face federal three years of supervised release following his release from jail.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed the federal sentence could run currently with state sentences imposed for possession of heroin and cocaine and violation of conditions of release.
His co-defendant, Melissa A. George, 33, of Johnson is due for sentencing in the spring on a charge of a knowingly and willfully conspiring with others to distribute both heroin and crack cocaine between January 2020 and August 2020, records show.
They were arrested after their rented car crashed into guardrails on Interstate 91 in Putney while on a drug run on June 29, 2020, court records show.
Vermont State Police uncovered 546 envelopes of heroin and fentanyl, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh reported.
George and Peets have agreed to forfeit the $19,280 found by state troopers in Windham County, according to court records.
Defense lawyer David Silver of Bennington argued Peets should be sentenced to 18 months since he has been jailed while waiting for his federal case to be resolved. Silver said Peets, who reported he had a habit of 150 bags of heroin a day when arrested, has dealt with his problem through drug treatment programs in prisons.
Prosecutors said a sentence between 15 and 20 years would be appropriate based on calculations for the federal sentencing guidelines. They cited his upbringing and past criminal history, which includes state convictions beginning at age 17 for burglary, larceny and drug distribution, records show.
Crawford sentenced Peets to 48 months and encouraged him to enroll in a 500-hour drug and alcohol course in prison, which could shave a year off his prison term.
The judge agreed to recommend that the sentence be served at the federal facility in either Berlin, N.H., or Devens, Mass.
Crawford asked Peets to send a letter to the court on the first and second anniversary of his release from prison to let the judge know how he was doing.
Peets, who was unhappy with the sentence, filed an immediate appeal to the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City.
His defense attorney had objected to a sentence enhancement for possession of firearms during the case. Silver has asked to be dropped from the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.