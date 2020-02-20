Johnson’s annual meeting will be a mix of dollars and sense, with a $3 million town budget up for approval and a full slate of aspirational articles for townspeople to talk about.
The annual meeting is March 3 and starts at 9 a.m. in the elementary school gym. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., also in the gym.
The budget
The town budget proposes $3,047,961 in expenses next year. That’s an increase of about 12.5 percent over the current-year spending, but the tax rate increase has been cushioned by the town using $132,000 of its fund balance to offset the expenses.
Thus, the budget calls for about $1.86 million to be raised in taxes, an increase of 2.2 percent. The budget also sees an overall increase in non-tax revenue of 19.3 percent.
All of that means a Johnson resident with a $100,000 home will pay an extra $2.10 on his or her municipal tax bill, compared to this year’s taxes.
Big ideas
In addition to the town budget and elections, Johnson will have a healthy slate of discussion-only items on the town meeting agenda.
Residents will have merger on their mind this year, with the contents of a report paid for by the town and village government expected to take up some floor time. A recent joint meeting of the village trustees and town select board to hear some takeaways from the person conducting the study drew a sizable crowd to the elementary school gym, with a clear demarcation of village people on one side and town people on the other.
The village trustees’ annual meeting is next month, and will likely feature merger talk, too.
In other non-binding business:
• There is a question asking voters to support the efforts of Jenna’s Promise to help people with substance use disorders. The organization was started by Greg and Dawn Tatro in honor of their daughter, Jenna, who died of a fentanyl overdose a year ago. It has received a groundswell of local support and even attracted the attention of New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, who gave the Tatros a shout-out from the presidential campaign trail.
• Another article proposes having the select board create a budget advisory committee, made up of Johnson residents. The committee’s task would be to review, evaluate and recommend requests for budget proposals from various town committees, boards and organizations.
• And the town is joining others around the northern part of the state in asking voters to support the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
Current events
In its annual report, the select board and town administrator Brian Story noted some tidbits of town news, some of which will be discussed in the second half of the meeting.
• The public works department has unionized. Story said “there may be some growing pains as we get started,” but said that, ultimately, it’ll be good for the employees and the residents they serve.
• The town tree board is working on an arboretum and walking trails in the downtown area.
• The board has hired the Vermont Human Rights Commission to conduct a racial justice workshop for board members and the public at large. This comes a year after the town adopted an “inclusivity statement” during the 2019 annual meeting.
• The town gravel pit’s “end of life is quickly approaching,” without a promising alternative found yet.
• The town has submitted “an encouraging application” for a million-dollar grant to develop the light industrial park for prospective business opportunities.
• And the town still has some unresolved flood damage from last year to deal with — Rocky Road near the Scribner Covered Bridge was washed out and the town is hoping for federal help with the damage.
The board also said good bye to some long-time public servants.
One of them, Sharon Duffy, the town constable and health officer, died last summer after a brief illness.
Two others retired from the town — librarian Peg Rowe and assistant town clerk Jan Perkins.
On the ballot
Everyone elected to an official town or school office in Johnson is done so by ballot — no elections from the floor.
Elections include two select board seats, a three-year term currently held by board chair Eric Osgood, and a two-year term held by Nat Kinney.
There are three seats on the Lamoille North school board up for grabs, two of them for three-year terms and one to fill out the last two years of a three-year term.
All other elections — including moderator, town clerk and treasurer, auditor and library trustee — are also decided at the ballot box.