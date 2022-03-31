“It Takes a Village: New Approaches to Vermont’s Addiction Epidemic,” a recovery leadership conference, will take place Monday, April 4, at Jenna’s House in Johnson.
The sold-out, all-day event will be held in-person and is being hosted by Recovery Vermont. The event will simulcast on Zoom. There are an unlimited number of virtual tickets at $10. Learn more at recoveryvermont.org/leadership-conference.
The day will feature three renowned speakers as well as a special presentation by Recovery Vermont and Jenna’s Promise about the recovery village created in the Lamoille Valley.
Speakers include Vermont senator and candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Kesha Ram-Hinsdale; Johann Hari, a British writer whose first book, “Chasing the Scream: the First and Last Days of the War on Drugs,” was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” for which Johann was also an executive producer; and bestselling author and journalist Sam Quinones, who is also author of four books of narrative nonfiction, including “Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic” and most “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth.
Sen. Ram said: “As a family member of a person with a substance use disorder, and as someone who has traveled the country and the world looking at different systems of care and models for recovery, I know that community matters. I am proud to be a part of a conference that puts these values front and center, to stand alongside people who have travelled the world looking for answers to our addiction epidemic, to celebrate a model right here at home that is working and building community.”
