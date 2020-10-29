A Black Lives Matter flag will fly in downtown Johnson, even if it won’t be on the fire department’s flagpole.
The department opposed placement of it there, saying it didn’t want to enter a political fray.
And, a committee has been formed to study the issues of racial justice and equality in Johnson, topics that have resulted in heated discussions in recent months, a reflection of talks being held in cities and towns all over the country this year.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, village trustees authorized flying the Black Lives Matter flag on the village green, along with a copy of the town’s inclusivity statement adopted last year. The meeting took place about a month after one that lasted until nearly the next morning, most of it surrounding discussion about why or why not the flag should be flown from the fire department’s pole.
The green, located in the middle of town on Main Street across from the road that leads to Northern Vermont University, isn’t as visible as the fire department or the village cold springs — another option that was rejected because it would be tough to keep an eye on it.
The village will provide the funds for the flag pole, which will also be adorned with an American flag. It will all cost about $350.
Trustee Scott Meyer said the trustees are doing the best they can at a compromise, and called out comments that they are simultaneously aiming for a quick solution and “kicking the can down the road.”
Racial justice committee
The village trustees and town selectboard have created a new racial justice committee.
Representing the town on the committee are a high school social studies teacher, a member of the school district board and a stay-at-home mother with a white husband and bi-racial children.
Portia Foss, a woman of color, said she was born and raised in southern California but has lived in Vermont for 14 years, and in Johnson for 12. She told the board she hasn’t been very active in town, but she is passionate about human rights and justice.
Foss said she brings a wide-ranging perspective and is unbiased.
Eric Hutchins teaches history at Lamoille Union High School, and told the board he has taught that systemic racism is a real issue that needs to be addressed in society. He said he applied to be on the committee in part because he was worried some might not want to enter into such a controversial arena, but he needn’t have been, what with all the people who applied.
He said the state is seen as LGBTQ-friendly, a crowd that has been good for the state’s cultural diversity, as well as its economy. On the other hand, Vermont is the second whitest state in the country, and the state needs to do a better job of convincing people of color to visit or move here, he said.
Mark Nielsen has lived in Johnson for more than 20 years and attended Johnson State College, writing several papers on racial issues while enrolled. He said he identifies as conservative, but wants to understand both sides of the issue. He also sees an opportunity of serving as a “conduit” between the town and school governments, and can help with more systemic, generational change.
Representing village residents on the committee are Rick Auperlee and Brynn Nuse.
During interviews with the trustees earlier this month, Nuse said she was one of the only people of color when she attended high school locally. She said it was a daily battle trying to explain to her peers that she looked different but wanted to be treated the same.
Auperlee said he constantly questions his white privilege and is aiming to change himself and supports anti-bias training for people. He has been a frequent and vocal contributor to discussions about racial issues in Johnson all this year, at both the selectboard and trustees level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.