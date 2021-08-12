Last Thursday evening, the Johnson Selectboard voted unanimously to fire Hugh Albright, a public works supervisor and highway foreman who had only worked for the town for approximately six months.
Tuesday afternoon, the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department announced Albright had been arrested for embezzling money from the town.
“Yes, I was fired by the town of Johnson for utilizing town accounts to make personal purchases. I take full responsibility for my actions. What I did was wrong, and I regret doing so immensely. I’ve embarrassed myself, my family and lost the trust of everyone who knows me. My poor decision-making has cost me my career and possibly my marriage. I am working with the select board to make things whole with the town and plan to pay any money owed the minute I receive a response from them,” Albright said in an emailed statement.
Brian Story, the Johnson town administrator, could not reveal how much money Albright had taken from the town and indicated that the town was still in the process of determining how much money had gone toward these personal purchases.
According to Story, the selectboard held an emergency meeting July 30 where they had enough information about Albright’s spending to be concerned.
They placed him on administrative leave as a result, though that’s not a strictly disciplinary action.
On Aug. 5, the selectboard held another emergency meeting where they voted to fire him.
The public works supervisor has access to town funds to make purchases for the highway department and therefore involves a “high degree of financial responsibility,” according to Story.
Story also revealed that the short period of time Albright worked for the town mitigated the potential amount he would have been able to embezzle and that the town of Johnson was not “facing a massive shortfall.”
Story acknowledged that the town did contact the sheriff’s department after the improper spending was uncovered, but also said he wasn’t certain if they were the only entity to speak with them.
The exact charges Albright is facing are not known at this time, but felony embezzlement exceeding $100 of property or money and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A misdemeanor charge would involve less than $100 and a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Albright occasionally offered small excavation services and landscaping work in the Cambridge and Jeffersonville community.
According to the sheriff’s department, more details will be made available after Albright’s arraignment in Lamoille Superior Court on Sept. 29 in Hyde Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.