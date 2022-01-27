The town of Johnson has finalized a $3.3 million budget for March Town Meeting Day and will also ask voters whether Johnson Elementary School should pull out of the Lamoille North Unified School District.
The budget for 2023 is just slightly higher than the one approved last March.
General governmental spendings amount to $1.8 million, while the highway budget tops out at $1.4 million, a large portion of which represents equipment purchases and repairs.
A change in how the town buys salt for winter roads will generate some cost savings, according to town administrator Brian Story. The town has also promoted a new public works supervisor and is working on retaining current public works employees through professional development measures and keeping them engaged.
Approximately $138,000 in the budget will fund Johnson Library and about $826,000 will be spent on law enforcement, including over $511,000 for the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
The town also plans to spend over $11,000 on the skate park, with $4,000 dedicated to personnel, with approximately $10,000 going to the historical society.
The town will forgo an in-person town meeting again this year and instead vote by Australian ballot, meaning votes can be cast privately via ballot. Mail-in voting will also be available.
Two informational meetings to address budget and ballot questions and to hear from candidates for selectboard, school board and other positions will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at Johnson Town Hall. Masks will be required.
School departure
Johnson is also asking residents whether to hire an economic development coordinator and whether to withdraw from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District.
The implications of a yes vote on withdrawal are far less simple. The town envisions a setup like the one in place prior to unification with the general Lamoille North school board or one like how the Cambridge Elementary School currently functions with its own separate school board within the district.
But the reality features many unknowns and it’s unclear what the process will look like. Story believes that the departure of Stowe from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, which is still mired in uncertainty, will likely end up being less complicated than Johnson’s potential departure from its school district.
Experts are expected to speak on the issue at the informational meetings.
One question that won’t be on the March ballot is a merger of the town and village. Both entities only recently began discussions around the issue, forming a subcommittee to examine the potential costs of a merger.
“We’re not ready for a new vote on that,” Story said. “We’re assuming that the town’s request to us hasn’t really changed, that the town asked us to work with the village.”
Voters will also be asked to approve or reject a $40,000 request to hire a community and economic development director to help bring in grant money and funding for the town through different channels.
The town is exploring sharing the cost and benefits of this position with another entity, either the village of Johnson or nearby Cambridge.
Library position supported
After an initial request for the town to provide health insurance for the youth librarian at the Johnson Public Library caused some consternation with the selectboard around cost to taxpayers, the issue was resolved prior to the final budget.
Though selectboard chair Eric Osgood was initially reluctant to approve the request, noting that it would greatly increase the amount the town spent on library employees, he was satisfied after the town decided to prorate the benefits for the position, meaning that the part-time youth librarian would receive benefits but not at the same cost as a full-time employee.
Outgoing selectboard member Nat Kinney, who offered full-throated support to create the benefitted position, was also satisfied with the compromise.
“I’m pleased that there’s a recognition that this should actually should at least be on equal footing with our town recreation coordinator, and that’s a benefited position prorated part time, in that these two these two positions are comparable,” Kinney said.
It was the Johnson Library Board of Trustees that originally advocated for the policy change.
“The Johnson Public Youth Services Librarian position is a professional position and has been in existence for 15 years. Over this time the position has grown. The trustees recognize the value that this position brings to the community. The best way to keep valued staff is to pay them fairly and provide good benefits,” Jessica Bickford, chair of the trustees, said.
Racial justice committee adds equity to mission
At a Jan. 17 meeting of the selectboard, Johnson’s racial justice committee announced the appointment of Bickford to co-chair to spread out responsibility and leadership positions.
The committee also announced it would officially change its name to the Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee as an acknowledgement of its goal to expand its mission to include LGBTQ issues and encompass all aspects of diversity and equity.
Committee co-chair Sophia Berard gave the example of the group raising the pride flag and successfully lobbying for the removal of a “Take Back Vermont” photo, which to some represents homophobic beliefs, from the municipal building in October.
The committee has planned two upcoming Human Rights Commission workshops that will be held over Zoom and facilitated by Amanda Garces, director of policy for the organization.
One concerns implicit bias and will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. The other concerns bystander training and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Both are by Zoom. Registration links will be emailed out and posted publicly by the group.
