Brown, 54, was reported to the department in early February after a 5-year-old child in her care told his parents and other child care providers that Brown hit him and pulled his ear hard enough to leave a bruise.
After confessing to a Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department detective that she physically hurt the child, Brown was arrested and had her license as a day care provider revoked.
Prior to this incident, however, the department had received at least two complaints in the last two years, and they were filed within months of one another.
Although the complaints made similar allegations of physical or verbal abuse, department investigators were unable to adequately substantiate the accusations.
In March 2021, another 5-year-old child reported to his parents that “Miss Jenn pulled my ears, hair, and slapped my back today” for not listening to instructions. The primary complainant’s 8-year-old sibling said he also saw Brown hit and swear at children in her care.
These children also reported the abuse — both experienced and witnessed — to their father, who also told investigators that children had seen a man smoking in Brown’s garage and that the father’s sister had smelled the odor of marijuana when picking up the children from Brown’s home one day.
The week following the incident, a department investigator dropped in on Brown unannounced. The investigator observed Brown follow positive guidance rules and deal with the children in a respectful and unaggressive way. Brown denied the charges of physical abuse but admitted she had used expletives in the children’s presence. The investigator noted there was no odor of marijuana present during the visit.
The mother of the child who reported this instance of physical abuse said she never received a follow-up from the investigator or the department regarding what their investigation ultimately determined. The mother confronted Brown about her child’s report, but she denied it.
Another complaint filed in July 2021 alleged that Brown had sworn and been verbally cruel to the children in her care, and that a man had been smoking on the property.
A subsequent investigation found that Brown was feuding with her neighbor, who had, according to Brown, allowed a rooster to range on her property and harass the children in her care. The neighbor filmed Brown and the children, and Brown allegedly left the children alone while attempting to retaliate.
An unannounced visit by a department investigator found the conflict with the neighbor had been remedied after a visit from then-animal control officer Tracy Myers, and Brown engaged an attorney in response to the neighbor leaving negative reviews about her child care business.
The man children had seen smoking was the father of one of Brown’s children. Brown told investigators he occasionally stayed at the residence.
No other official complaints were filed with the department until the allegations of physical abuse in February.
Brown confirmed to the department in early March that she was no longer caring for children and was looking to find a new career.
Brown did ask Elizabeth Maurer, the department’s director of child care licensing, if she could get her license back. Without saying yes or no, Maurer instead informed Brown of her right to appeal violations cited in the revocation of her license.
The department was not able to respond to questions before press time regarding Brown’s ability to maintain a licensed child care operation despite the 2021 allegations, why those allegations went unconfirmed and whether Brown’s case led the department to reconsider the efficacy of its complaint review process.
