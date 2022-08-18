The 4-H Youth Dairy Show, held in conjunction with Lamoille County Field Days, attracted 20 participants who showed 26 animals.
University of Vermont Extension 4-H and the Green Mountain Moovers 4-H Club of Morrisville sponsored the July 23 event, which was judged by Jerry Emerich of Mooers, N.Y. It was held at the Lamoille County Field Days site in Johnson.
In addition to fitting and showmanship and conformation classes for 4-H members, ages 8-18, the show included a peewee division for 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, to introduce them to the show ring and give them experience showing a dairy animal. Entrants in this division received participation ribbons but were not ranked.
The show featured fitting and showmanship classes where the focus was on the exhibitors and how well they presented and handled their animal. In the conformation classes, arranged according to the age and breed of the animal, the judge evaluated the animal, taking into account its physical structure, condition and appearance.
Aubrey Maley, Irasburg, won the senior fitting and showing championship. The junior fitting and showing champion was Steven Warner, East Hardwick, while the novice fitting and showing championship went to Olivia Houghton, Derby.
In the conformation classes, supreme champion of all breeds was won by Cassidy Dunphy, Enosburg Falls. She also captured the Holstein Grand Champion award.
Other breed championships were won by the following:
• Ayrshire grand champion: Emma Pothier, Newport Center
• Brown Swiss grand champion: Ryder Curavoo, Berlin
• Jersey grand champion: Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick
For winning the Jersey breed championship, Hadley also received a rosette ribbon and a $50 gift certificate to Tractor Supply from the Vermont Jersey Breeders Association.
