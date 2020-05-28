Johnson’s COVID-19 updates

Johnson’s weekly COVID-19 updates are broadcast on Zoom; go to zoom.com, lick on “Join a Meeting” and enter meeting ID: 344 652 2544. You can join by phone by calling +1 253 215 8782 US or +1 301 715 8592 US and using the same meeting ID.

Additionally, meetings are archived by Green Mountain Access Television at greenmountainaccess.tv.