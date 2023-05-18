Vermont saw a 10 percent growth in opioid-related, accidental overdose deaths last year and while Lamoille County numbers dropped slightly and remain low compared to neighboring counties, local health officials are looking to combat what they see as a rising wave in an unabating health epidemic.

Last year, 239 Vermonters died from an opioid-related overdose, an increase from 217 deaths the year before, according to a preliminary report from the Vermont Department of Health released last month. In Lamoille County, eight people died, for a rate of about 31 per 100,000 residents, one less than the number of deaths in 2021 but four more than the number in 2020.

The Johnson Health Center

The Johnson Health Center opened late last year as a low-barrier health clinic serving the Lamoille County community’s general needs with a focus on providing services within the Jenna’s Promise opioid recovery nonprofit.
Narcan

Overdose reversal kits are disbursed widely by the health center in Johnson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.