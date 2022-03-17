A new resource center for students of color at Northern Vermont University in Johnson will be named in honor of NVU-Johnson student Mamadou N’Diaye who died in a drowning accident in Montana in July 2020.
The Coalition of Minority Students on the Johnson campus, in collaboration with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Student Government Association, hosted a celebration of N’Diaye’s life at the naming of new space in Dewey Hall (Room 149) as the Mamadou N’Diaye Resource Center on March 15.
“I am so pleased we are naming the resource center after such an outstanding young man, and the care that went into creating it has been exemplary,” interim president John W. Mills said.
N’Diaye, from Prince George, Maryland, was 19 years old and a rising sophomore pursuing a media arts degree at Johnson. He also played basketball for the Badgers.
“He was an outstanding and kind young man, a talented artist, skilled athlete and a good friend. Mamadou made a lasting impression at NVU where he touched the community with his warm heart, tenacious work ethic and overall drive,” former college president Elaine C. Collins said in a message to the college community in 2020.
The Mamadou N’Diaye Resource Center is an academic and mental health resource space created by the Coalition of Minority Students for the benefit of students of color. The room will serve as a haven for the coalition’s members and as a center to host events open to students, faculty, staff and community members to educate themselves on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The room will also serve as a space for mental health assistance with comfortable seating and computer access to telehealth therapy.
