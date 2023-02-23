Despite inflation and other pressures, the Johnson Selectboard has put forth a budget for voters to weigh in on that barely exceeds $3.4 million, with just over a 2 percent increase in spending from last year, and a just over 2 percent revenue projection to match.
On the municipal side of things, there will barely be an increase spending at all, from $1.835 million to $1.892 million.
The cost of benefits contributed to an over 8 percent increase in those expenses for the town, but general administrative costs, including among the selectboard, are down over 2 percent. Expenses for the buildings and grounds maintained by the town are down over 15 percent, mostly due to savings around the Holcomb House, which is maintained by the Johnson Historical Society.
These savings help offset the 5 percent increase in the cost of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and its dispatch services.
Costly heating costs and other expenses will raise the amount allocated for the Johnson Public Library by over 4 percent and the recreation committee will get a 10 percent funding bump.
Tuesday Night Live, meanwhile, is getting a nearly 43 percent budget increase to over $13,000, with new equipment and miscellaneous expenses mostly contributing to the rise.
The highway side of the budget is only growing by a percentage point and a half, from about $1.39 million last year to $1.415 million this year.
An over 14 percent rise in the cost of heating fuel is making the highway facilities owned by the town more expensive to maintain while the cost of sand and other materials is contributing to the rising cost of summer and winter road maintenance.
Luckily, the town is saving money with a reduction in the number of bridges and culvert projects slated for the next year.
When it comes to the annual contributions Johnson makes to the various service organizations that help the community, the town is level funding the lot of them.
At the Johnson town meeting, town officers, school board members and the school district budget will be voted on by Australian ballot.
Eben Patch will run unopposed for his current three-year seat on the selectboard. A Patch of another variety, Kirk, will run against Shayne Spence to fill the two-year selectboard seat following the retirement of Eric Osgood following his decades of service to the town.
Articles to be voted on at the town meeting include budget questions, whether or not the town should establish an annual grant match reserve fund and whether or not the town should establish an arboretum reserve fund for the purposes of funding the nascent Johnson Arboretum.
The Johnson town meeting will take place in person at Johnson Elementary School at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
