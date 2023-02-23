Despite inflation and other pressures, the Johnson Selectboard has put forth a budget for voters to weigh in on that barely exceeds $3.4 million, with just over a 2 percent increase in spending from last year, and a just over 2 percent revenue projection to match.

On the municipal side of things, there will barely be an increase spending at all, from $1.835 million to $1.892 million.

