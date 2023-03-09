Town officer compensation was raised to $1,500 for board members and $2,000 for chairs.
At the end of the meeting, several non-binding resolutions were passed, including one that said voters objected to “the removal of the majority of the physical collection, eliminating the library staff, and the change to an all digital collection,” and also objected to “the removing of varsity athletics from the Randolph campus and eliminating the relationship the Johnson campus has with NCAA.”
Voters also directed the selectboard to conduct a thorough evaluation of public safety to involve emergency services, police and fire department.
Residents also took the occasion of the annual meeting to acknowledge Osgood for his 27 years of service to the Johnson community and “extend their gratitude for his generous service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.