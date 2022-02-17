Jess Graham

Age: Not provided

Day job: Paraeducator at Peoples Academy. I am working toward my secondary English teacher license and have worked as a graphic designer and muralist for the last 18 years. I live with my husband and 2 ½ year old daughter in the village of Morrisville. I grew up in Morristown on a dairy farm.

• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?

The all-encompassing issue facing Morristown is the high demand for affordable housing and the increased demand on infrastructure that brings. Included in this issue are the state of our roads, water and sewer and sidewalks; increased concern over zoning regulations and how they affect sprawl, open spaces and vistas; and finally, concern about how an influx of residents may affect our schools.

Our town just voted to allow for retail cannabis operations in town. Forming a board to create clear regulations guiding these businesses in terms of signage and proximity to schools and recovery centers is the next most important step to ensuring this decision truly supports the vitality of Morristown.

Finally, because of recent rapid growth, our town needs to work more proactively to develop a roster of shovel-ready infrastructure projects and to contract a grant writer to go after federal and state funding. There are concerns that grant-funded projects present too many administrative responsibilities, but I still believe grant funding is the only way we’ll realize a proactive (rather than reactive) vision for Morristown and Morrisville.

• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?

We need to come together in a structured and facilitated process across boards and with ample public input to reassess the current pace of development and to make a commitment to maintaining human-scaled and character-rich structures with an eye toward keeping our downtown vital.

Many Morristown residents, myself included, do understand that strategic development in the downtown core can prevent sprawl. When we concentrate development in the downtown, we optimize the greatest number residents’ access to infrastructure while preserving much of the rural feel of our town by leaving open spaces open.

That said, many of our recent development has been designed and approved with little regard to a unifying vision. Ideally this human-scaled vision would include new zoning that increases setback requirements, stipulations requiring new architecture to harmonize with existing finishes and facades and per-unit green space allotments. Finally, this vision would prioritize public-private partnerships for investment in sidewalks, bike lanes, pocket parks and small retail spaces.

• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?

At face value, operating the town as we currently do, with a town administrator rather than a town manager, allows for a better system of checks-and-balances. That said, I do see areas in which the selectboard can and should opt to forgo some oversight to make the town government run more efficiently.

• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?

I have always been a proponent of being as transparent as possible. While in my present position, I have pushed to keep our meetings available on Zoom when the issue came up this summer. I have always stood on the side of mailing ballots with return postage. I post on Front Porch Forum when there are opportunities for public input. I answer my emails, fielding concerns from residents.

We have talked a bit about the user interface of the town website. It needs revamping, but that is a process. Recently the Town has stepped up its efforts to post meeting warnings on social media.

In response to recent increased public participation around the approval of the town plan, selectboard member Judy Bickford has proposed a facilitated visioning process (mentioned above) that would bring together boards and community. I am committed to helping to make this happen.

• Do you think that Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments, and do away with the village trustee structure?

From what I observed in my short time on the selectboard, the two governments do not always have the same interests in mind. I am not sure if this serves to keep each other in check, or if the town would be better served by merging town and village governments.