One of Morristown’s most prolific housing developers is pulling two dozen apartments off the open market and selling them to an organization that will ensure they will remain forever affordable to low-income renters.
Morristown developer Graham Mink has agreed to sell 25 apartments in a pair of buildings currently under construction on Jersey Heights to the Lamoille Housing Partnership. Four of the units will be reserved for households either experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The timing is fortuitous for the partnership, which saw the opening of a long-planned downtown Morrisville apartment complex delayed nearly a year following a mysterious fire over the summer.
“This is really nice because we just can’t work as fast as he can,” partnership executive director Jim Lovinsky said of Mink’s propensity to quickly develop properties. “We need housing at all levels, and this will give us another opportunity to work together.”
Mink was out of town this week but texted a statement: “Mink Development is happy to work with Lamoille Housing Partnership to provide affordable housing for those most in need in our community.”
Mink already helped the partnership earlier this year provide more than a dozen units of affordable housing in Stowe. The River Bend Apartments project was a similar situation — Mink was already developing the Maple Street property and Lamoille Housing was able to buy from him a move-in-ready building.
The new property the partnership will buy is located on Gordon Lane in front of another Mink property also under construction — the neighboring Riverside Village development has the distinction of being the largest housing development the town has ever approved, according to town zoning officials.
Lamoille Housing Partnership recently received $1.3 million from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, which will be added to $3.36 million in other funds, including federal and locally raised money, all to be used for the acquisition of the two buildings and the land on which they’re being built.
According to Lovinsky, there’s been “a little bit of a learning curve for both of us,” with Mink agreeing to meet the partnership’s stringent energy efficiency standards and with Lovinsky and crew ceding the kind of granular architectural autonomy it would have in a project it created from concept through construction.
“There was very little that we had him change to meet our standards,” Lovinsky said. “He builds quality.”
Filling a need
Mink has largely become the face of the Morrisville building boom in recent years, arguably adding more housing stock than anyone else in a time when there’s a significant housing shortage across the state. Therefore, he gets frustrated when some people at public meetings and online bulletin boards vocally decry his projects on Bridge Street and Jersey Heights.
“This project will provide DESPERATELY needed housing for current members of our community who would otherwise need to leave, and future members of our community who want to move here to live, work and play,” he wrote in a July post on Front Porch Forum about his Riverside Village development. “For those of us lucky enough to live here already, it is selfish to try and deny that right to somebody else.”
Lovinsky said Mink is unfairly criticized by people in town and said he could have easily made more money by renting at regular market rates, but he has long been interested in providing a mix of affordable and mid-to-higher range rentals. He even recently wrapped up a stint on Lamoille Housing’s board of directors.
When Mink was appointed to the board in 2018, he said he wanted to create more affordable rental housing in the community and could lean on his experience in real estate development, construction and permitting to “bring a unique perspective to the board to help navigate those processes.”
Lovinsky said, in turn, Mink was interested in seeing how Lamoille Housing can fulfill its mission of making sure its properties remain affordable forever.
“It’s complex, but we do it all the time because that’s what our job is,” Lovinsky said.
All income levels
The organization adheres to two similar state and federal plans when it comes to providing affordable housing.
The Federal Housing and Urban Development plan has four goals as part to its mission: increase the supply and quality of affordable housing; decrease the number of people who are homeless; create and retain jobs; and strengthen communities and improve quality of life.
The Vermont Qualified Allocation Plan has similar goals: the perpetual affordability of housing; promoting development in state-designated downtowns, village centers and other areas consistent with “smart growth” standards; and linking homeless assistance with permanent housing.
Lamoille Housing Partnership’s properties typically feature a mix of income levels — some are for people making 80 percent of the area median income, while others make 50-75 percent, and others make 30-50 percent. And across the board, the partnership is obligated to use 15 percent of its units for people who are homeless or at risk to become so.
“We have a mix of incomes in our community, and we want our housing to reflect that,” Lovinsky said.
Along with perpetual affordability comes perpetual check-ins, to make sure people who qualify today still qualify in the future. Not qualifying two years from now for the same income-based apartment is not a bad thing, Lovinsky said. It means people have managed to make a better life for themselves and are ready for something closer to market-rate rents, or even ready to buy their own home.
“Even if someone is homeless, they have to go through the same rigorous application process, and they still have to be able to afford their rent,” Lovinsky said.
Trial by fire
The Gordon Lane project comes along as Lamoille Housing’s waiting list continues to grow. According to Kerrie Lohr, the partnership’s advancement and communications director, the most recent waitlist showed more than 450 people had applied for an affordable home, and there was just one vacancy across the partnership’s entire 300-unit portfolio.
According to Lovinsky, the timing is good because the organization’s marquee development was dealt a major setback this summer when a fire ripped through the mostly complete structure, located on Hutchins Street in the middle of Morrisville village.
Police deemed the July 3 fire suspicious but have not been able to identify a perpetrator.
Workers had to start almost from scratch on the interior.
“We had to gut it all the way back to the studs,” Lovinsky said.
Workers had to then paint everything with a special white paint that eliminates any remaining sooty sights and smells and start all over hanging drywall from top to bottom.
Now, a building that was nearly move-in ready this past summer likely won’t be substantially complete until next June. Lovinsky said the events are something of a blur — “My god, I don’t even know what happened to the month of July,” he said — but he said the crew that started the job is adamant about seeing it through.
“We have an extraordinary team working on this,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about them.”
