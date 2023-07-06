Greg Tatro

Greg Tatro of Jenna’s Promise receives its $10,000 grant during a special ceremony before the Boston Red Sox game against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park in Boston on June 14.

 Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Boston Red Sox

Jenna’s Promise received a $10,000 first-place award in Vermont as part of the 9th annual IMPACT Awards, presented for the fourth time by the Ruderman Family Foundation.

The awards focus on organizations that raise awareness and improve mental health outcomes in their communities.

