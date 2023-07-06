Jenna’s Promise received a $10,000 first-place award in Vermont as part of the 9th annual IMPACT Awards, presented for the fourth time by the Ruderman Family Foundation.
The awards focus on organizations that raise awareness and improve mental health outcomes in their communities.
One of 18 winners across six states in New England, Jenna’s Promise creates a network of support to people suffering from substance use. The organization seeks to open doors and remove the barriers for people seeking treatment, ensuring healthy and sustained patient recovery.
The IMPACT Awards gives Red Sox fans the opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits to receive support and funding. Through a grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation, the awards provide winning nonprofits with either a first-place $10,000 grant, a $3,000 grant or a $2,000 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes were designated winners, with three nonprofits selected from each New England state.
The second-place winner in Vermont is Grace Cottage Hospital and the third-place winner is Green Mountain Mobile Therapy.
“All of us at Jenna’s Promise are deeply grateful to receive this award from the Red Sox Foundation and the Ruderman Family Foundation,” Greg Tatro, founder of Jenna’s Promise, said. “It means even more to us because so many people across the state believe in our mission to help individuals and families affected by substance use and voted for Jenna’s Promise so we can continue to grow our impact and save lives.”
The winners were recognized in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on June 14.
