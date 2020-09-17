Even as Vermont gets high marks for the way it’s keeping coronavirus at bay, the opiate scourge that’s rocked the Green Mountains for the past decade still needs tending to.
In Johnson, the organization Jenna’s Promise, formed just last year, is slowly and steadily keeping numerous projects going at once to battle opioid use disorder locally. The weapons for this battle: housing, jobs and treatment.
According to Olivia McGovern, a spokesperson for the organization, Jenna’s Promise has helped more than 50 people in recovery find jobs or safe places to live. It has also provided over $50,000 in financial support, half of it from a grant and half from the organization’s coffers.
Jenna’s Promise was founded last year by Greg and Dawn Tatro. Their daughter, Jenna, died of a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 26, 2019. The next day, if everything had gone according to plan, would have been her 60th day sober. She died on the basement floor of the family home in Johnson just hours before her parents would take her to rehab to start the 60-day process again.
The organization purchased the old St. John’s Catholic Church — that’s where Jenna was baptized and where the family attended Sunday services — and has been raising money to turn it into a community center to raise money for recovery efforts. It has been renamed Jenna’s House.
The center received a quarter million-dollar USDA grant to be used for renovations, and Jenna’s Promise will kick in another $113,000 from donations and smaller state grants, according to McGovern.
“This will not only serve people recovering from addiction but their family members and anyone who has been affected by this epidemic,” she said.
The community center’s main floor can hold events for up to 250 people and can be used by anyone from the community for business meetings, political rallies, town and local community events, and school and/or other educational functions.
The facility has a full kitchen equipped for catering that can supplement all events with meals.
The beating heart of Jenna’s House will be the bottom floor, which will serve as a fully functioning outpatient recovery center. It will provide space for substance abuse recovery services like an outpatient recovery center, health fitness area, offices for behavior, social and health professionals, a mother’s support group, a space to host Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and more.
Aside from Jenna’s House, the organization is working on a sober home, Rae of Hope — Jenna’s middle name — which McGovern said will hopefully be up and running in a few months.
And work continues apace on the old yellow Barrows House building on Main Street in Johnson. The place has housed several cafes over the past few decades but has remained dormant for years. Jenna’s Promise will bring the coffee house back and staff it with people in recovery. There will be another sober home above the coffee shop.
“This will serve as a place of employment for anyone in recovery to gain valuable job experience and allow them to give back to the community,” McGovern said. “Jenna’s Promise will provide a 360-degree support system for individuals recovering from substance abuse disorder. The combination of sober living, a workforce program and a community recovery center are all crucial to the success of helping individuals sustain long-term sobriety and, in turn, help build a thriving community in Johnson and beyond.”
