The towns of Hardwick and Johnson received grants from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Hardwick received $100,000 to make the historic Jeudevine Memorial Library fully ADA compliant. Johnson was awarded $300,000 for Jenna’s Promise LLC to rehabilitate and revitalize a vacant building into a coffee shop and supportive housing for up to eight women in recovery from substance use.
“These grants support projects that strengthen local communities and make them better places to live and work, whether it’s launching new businesses, improving housing and downtowns or preserving and creating jobs,” Gov. Phil Scott said about the $2.4 million round of grants.
Funding is targeted toward the needs of lower-income Vermonters and represents partnership between federal, state and local government.
Other towns receiving grants include Brighton, Hartford, Rockingham, St. Albans, St. George, and Swanton.
