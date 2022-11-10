Jenna’s Promise, the non-profit working to holistically address opioid abuse is continuing to expand its mission-based business empire in Johnson with the opening of a new cafe in partnership with Two Sons Bakehouse and a new health center.
The organization, which is overseen by the Tatro family, has also announced that its coffee production business, Jenna’s Promise Roasting Co., was the only bidder for a state contract to supply coffee to all Vermont rest stops, expanding the business’ production and increasing marketing visibility for the recovery organization.
The Two Sons coffee shop, which is slated to open on Main Street in Johnson by mid-November, will be the third location for the business. Founded in Jeffersonville on Route 108 near Smugglers Notch in 2020, Bill Hoag’s business began as a way to supply area grocers and restaurants with his sourdough breads and pastries.
Earlier this year, he opened a second location, a Hyde Park restaurant and café that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
In Johnson, the focus will be more on coffee, with the Jenna’s Promise coffee flowing the other Two Sons locations as well.
“The Johnson location is going to be more of a cafe. We’re going to try to focus on the coffee, because obviously Jenna’s Promise Roasting is a big part of what they’re doing,” said Hoag, who is also a resident of Johnson. “We’re just going to build around it that way. We have a lot of pastries, baked goods, a few simple sandwiches for lunch and if it becomes successful, we’ll build it from there.”
Hoag is bringing along a few employees from his other two locations to get Johnson off the ground, without whom he said he wouldn’t feel comfortable opening a third location and the second in a year.
The Jenna’s Promise model of using their associated businesses as vehicles for providing employment for people in their recovery programs will also be at play at the new Two Sons cafe, but not right away.
Greg Tatro and his daughter-in-law, Amy Tatro, who led the cafe project for the nonprofit, indicated that those in recovery in Jenna’s Promise programs who were also seeking employment would begin at their other businesses, like the JP’s Promising Goods discount convenience store, before potentially working up to the cafe or roasting facility, which is located in the building on Railroad Street vacated by Parker & Stearns in 2018.
With this expansion, Jenna’s Promise continues a dual project of rehabilitating vacant or derelict properties while becoming both one of the town’s major employers and for those in recovery from opioid addiction, whose resume or criminal record may make gaining employment difficult.
“We think it’s going to reduce the stigma for people in recovery, probably give the community a chance to learn a little bit more about addiction and recovery,” Greg Tatro said. “This should be a pretty good learning opportunity for all of us and a great place to gather. We think it’s going to be the queen of the downtown area.”
The cafe project was partially funded by a community development block grant, funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Hoehl Family Foundation and the Tatro family’s own pockets.
Since Jenna’s Promise was founded by the Tatro family, generational heirs to the G.W. Tatro construction business, following the opioid-related death of Greg and his wife Dawn’s daughter, Jenna Tatro, in 2019.
Now the family runs a network of businesses and facilities that house and aid those in recovering from opioid addiction. The network’s centerpiece, recovery and community center Jenna’s House, opened in a former Catholic church in 2021 to great fanfare and a visit from Sen. Bernie Sanders, then-Rep. Peter Welch and Gov. Phil Scott, among others.
This past summer, a series of forums on opioid policy among local, state and federal politicians was organized by Gregory Tatro, Greg and Dawn’s son and communications head for the nonprofit.
Politicians on either side of the aisle have pointed to the holistic “recovery village” approach taken by Jenna’s Promise as an example of the type of programs that need funding to combat the worsening opioid crisis.
“Jenna was about six and a half years suffering from substance use disorder, so we saw the gaps, and it didn’t take us long to figure out that it’s all about safe housing and a safe place to work,” Greg Tatro said. “We’re trying to make Jenna’s Promise sustainable. We’re businesspeople, my whole family and myself and Gregory and Amy, we’re all business people.”
Health center
The Johnson Health Center also has recently opened in Johnson as part of the Jenna’s Promise network of harm reduction-focused, wraparound health care services.
According to Caroline Butler, the registered nurse leading the facility, the center will provide health care services specifically geared to help those in recovery but will also be able to accommodate basic needs for Johnson residents.
Butler had been running some health services out of Jenna’s House for the past year before moving into a building on Lower Main Street.
“We’re going to be offering essentially basic medical care, health care for individuals who have substance use disorders or opiate use disorders, they can really stay with us for all medical services,” Butler said. “What we’re offering to the community is basic medical care. If people in the community need to access health care, we’re available for them.”
Butler previously worked in the University of Vermont Health Network in Berlin and at the Howard Center in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.