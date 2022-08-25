Jenna’s House Community Center in Johnson celebrates one year with an anniversary open house on Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m-4 p.m., 117 St. Johns Road.
Jenna’s House, part of Jenna’s Promise, helps individuals and families recover from substance use in the Lamoille Valley, as well as serving the larger community.
Opening ceremonies start at 11:30 a.m. with remarks from Jenna’s Promise founder Greg Tatro, North Central Vermont Recovery Center executive director Shannon Carchidi, and special guests, which include Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Jenna’s Promise COO Daniel Franklin.
Festivities for the include free local food, live music, lawn games, face painting, recovery workshops and information on local Vermont resources. Other highlights include a dunk tank fundraiser, where everyone can take a turn at dunking local community members with a cash donation that will directly support the recovery community.
Outside, activities with community partners and volunteers will be ongoing, including a Naloxone (Narcan) training.
“We can’t wait to show you what we have accomplished this year together with the community and with great partners like the North Central Vermont Recovery Center. Hope abounds and change is in the air,” Dawn Tatro, founder of Jenna’s Promise, said. “We are feeling the shift at the grassroots. We are ready for the next stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.