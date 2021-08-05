Jenna’s Promise holds a grand opening for Jenna’s House Community and Recovery Center Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
Jenna’s House will serve individuals and families recovering from substance abuse. Festivities include local food, live music, lawn games, face painting, recovery workshops and local Vermont resources.
At noon, various guests will take part in a ribbon cutting to officially open the facility, which has been undergoing renovation since 2019. Among the dignitaries speaking and taking part in the opening ceremony will be founders Greg and Dawn Tatro, Daniel Franklin, executive director of North Central Vermont Recovery Center, and U.S. Rep Peter Welch. Various local and state officials will also be in attendance.
Following the ribbon cutting, a NARCAN harm reduction training will take place, followed by recovery coaching, and a moms in recovery support program talk.
The main floor of the community center will be a state-of-the-art events venue and will provide space for up to 200 people. The facility has a fully equipped kitchen. Jenna’s House sits on 2.9 acres, and the outside of the building will offer space for a playground and many outdoor recreational and social opportunities.
Partnering with Jenna’s Promise in the operations of this community center, North Central Vermont Recovery Center is a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe, upbeat, welcoming and substance-free environment for individuals and families on their paths to lasting recovery from substance use.
The collaboration means Jenna’s Promise can offer health and wellness and moms in recovery support programs. These programs will add many services to persons in recovery including access to a fully equipped gym, nutritional services, wellness planning, support groups, recovery coaching, classes, financial assistance and more.
Jenna’s Promise has also established Vermont’s very first Vermont Alliance for Recovery level three recovery residence, Rae of Hope Sober Home, also located in Johnson.
For more information, visit jennaspromise.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.