My Favorite Things on Jeffersonville’s Main Street closed earlier this month amid allegations of sexually criminal activity levied against the brother and tenant of the building’s owner, Jack Foley, chef-owner of 158 Main Restaurant.
Lea Ann Macrery, an owner of My Favorite Things, a former food truck that took over the top floor at 158 Main St., has alleged that she and her former employees were exposed to lewd acts by Greg Foley, and that her landlord, Jack Foley, retaliated after she pressed charges against his brother, which led to the premature closure of her business.
Jack Foley has fired his brother from his job at 158 Main and says he is in the process of evicting him in support of Macrery’s accusations, but he blamed Macrery for her business’s failure, saying that the restaurant’s irregular hours, not his brother’s sexual harassment, led to its closure.
“I did everything I could. The reason her restaurant failed is her, and she’s going to point fingers at everybody, but she only has to look in the mirror to find out why the restaurant failed,” Foley said, alleging that the restaurant was closed on 23 different days during hours it advertised it would be open, according to his count.
Macrery acknowledged the restaurant wasn’t always open as advertised, and she got two months behind on rent, a financial problem she partially blamed on recent flooding, but she also claimed that Greg Foley’s behavior drove away staff and caused her to suffer anxiety that made her unable to operate at times.
“My frequent closures frankly were (due to) the extreme crippling anxiety of being next door to a sexual predator,” Macrery said. “To be in fight-or-flight mode waiting for something bad to happen because nobody thinks that’s a big deal was very hard to deal with, and to top it all off, his staff became very rude and hostile to us. It was a constant battle.”
Accusations
Jack Foley opened his restaurant, 158 Main, nearly 20 years ago, following stints as a chef in Nevada and Florida, according to a biography on the restaurant’s website. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch alongside a homemade bread business.
Greg Foley was originally his partner in the business, Jack said, but was removed for laziness and other troubling behavior, which led to their long estrangement. He promised his mother after she died to take care of his brother, who had been in and out of jail, primarily on drug-related charges, Jack said.
When the pandemic hit, Jack offered Greg the second-floor apartment on his 158 residence and employment at the restaurant.
Macrery and her husband, Corey Cayton, opened the My Favorite Things food truck in 2019 with funding from the Vermont Community Loan Fund and sought to capitalize on the truck’s success when they signed a lease with Foley in January 2022 for the expansive second-level space above 158 Main. Macrery said it cost over $150,000 to move the business into the space.
Video evidence
“He’s my brother, so I took a chance on him,” Foley said. “Did I have any idea that this f--king idiot would walk outside of his upstairs door naked? No, I didn’t think he would do that.”
In June 2022, Macrery said Greg Foley, 61, began harassing her and her employees from his porch, which is visible from a window in her restaurant. She obtained video evidence of Foley coming out of his apartment naked from the waist down before he masturbated in view of her and her employees, which she shared with Vermont State Police and, recently, the News & Citizen.
In August 2022, Foley was arrested for felony lewd and lascivious conduct due to the evidence provided in Macrery’s video.
In his affidavit, arresting officer Clay Knight said Foley first seemed to expose himself to an underage employee at My Favorite Things, and had been a frequent customer there before the sexual harassment began.
He said he cautioned Foley against further behavior “especially because he lived directly across from the playground of the Cambridge Elementary School.”
Knight said Foley was reported masturbating on his porch in September 2021, though he was not charged. Foley was also charged for lewd and lascivious behavior with a child in 2009; the charge was pleaded down to prostitution.
Macrery and two of her employees took out no-stalking orders against Foley, though his residence still kept him in close proximity to restaurant. The minor-aged employee quit the job due to “feelings of being unsafe,” according to Macrery.
Fallout
When confronted with the video, Jack Foley fired his brother and told Macrery that it “wasn’t the first” time he’d heard of his brother behaving in such a way. Jack said he’s attempting to evict Greg, who has never paid rent, but he currently remains a resident at 158 Main St.
Macrery alleged that her landlord continued to be unsympathetic. She said Jack promised to install floodlights behind the property so she and her employees could safely access the dumpsters, but failed to do so. She also alleged that Foley told her to just close the blinds on the window to prevent his brother from looking into the restaurant, but she said the open window was necessary to allow cool air into the kitchen.
Foley claimed he’s done “everything” to support Macrery and she was looking to blame everyone but herself for poor management practices and an unwillingness to work.
The tensions between landlord and tenant over Greg Foley’s alleged sexual harassment exacerbated disagreements about money, including how utilities were being split.
After missing two months of utility and rent payments, Macrery said she offered a payment plan to get back on track, but claimed Foley refused, and the restaurant departed in mid-August after he “illegally evicted” them with over a year left on the lease.
Foley said he did not evict Macrey but offered her the opportunity to get out of the lease on her own terms, and said she would be liable for rent every month that he was unable to secure a new leaseholder for the space.
“I have an extremely successful business right here in Jeffersonville. We kick ass. That’s the only thing I care about,” Foley said. “She’s just very bitter right now. She failed at a restaurant. She failed and now she’s going to try to blame everybody else for it.”
Macrery, who last spring was awarded $27,000 from the town of Cambridge’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for staff and rental expenses, said she plans a return to catering and was seeking a legal remedy for what she alleged was an eviction.
