On Sept. 29, a break-in occurred at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.
The burglar broke in through the Cambridge Food Shelf housed in the church’s lower level, stealing two cans of mandarin oranges and a can of soup, but also left the door to one of the standing freezers ajar, ruining 10 pork tenderloins.
Had the thief made their move on a different day, right after a food bank shipment or donation from one of the local Cambridge general stores, it could have been much worse, according to food shelf manager Ruthanne Rust.
The burglar then went into the sanctuary, which they generally trashed, and tried unsuccessfully to break into the church’s safe. Items of little value, like a lunchbox given to Rev. Devon Thomas by his daughter, were stolen.
A few days later, all the items taken from both the food shelf and the church were mysteriously returned.
“The nature of this break-in makes me feel like this was not intended, this was not necessarily a thing that was malice driven,” Thomas said. “It felt more like it was somebody acting out of desperation. The fact that they returned what was stolen indicates to me that they were thinking about it after the case.”
With the stolen items returned, and damage to the church so minimal, church officials didn’t file an insurance claim.
The incident, along with a minor robbery at The Laundry Lounge next door where someone ransacked a coin machine and a rash of recent car break-ins, has had some Cambridge residents voicing concerns about rising crime on social media and in letters to the selectboard.
Data provided by the Vermont State Police indicates, however, that the number of calls made to police out of Cambridge have been declining since 2019, an anomalous year where 855 calls — 60 more than in 2018 — were made.
In 2021, police took 625 calls and as of this week, 480 calls have so far come in this year.
“I don’t think people should necessarily be concerned with their homes,” said trooper Michelle Archer, who often patrols Cambridge out of the Williston barracks.
She also noted it’s important for people to lock their doors and cars at night, and said the police will be focusing patrols in the village where recent incidents have occurred.
For Rust and the other food shelf volunteers, it’s been a return to business as usual. The community has continued its strong support of the food shelf in the aftermath of the break-in, and Rust is full of effusive praise for the organizations the Smugglers Notch Homeowners Association, Cambridge Rotary, Cambridge Village Market and others that keep it stocked.
Like other food shelves throughout Lamoille County, the Cambridge Food Shelf is seeing a slow uptick in visitors, a trend that Rust predicts will continue as the winter and potentially expensive heating fuel costs looms.
“Nobody should have to choose between heating oil or food,” Rust said. “We will always find a way to give them the food that they need. It’s very simple. We don’t ask for IDs, we don’t ask for anything. If you walk in and you say you need food, you get food.”
As for the repentant burglar, Thomas urged Cambridge residents to approach this strange break-in with a compassionate mindset.
“When we see instances of vandalism or crime like this, I think we need to recognize that it’s probably not all done out of malice,” he said. “In the case of the church, I do not think that this was done out of malice. Whether or not this is connected to any broader issues, I think only the perpetrators of these acts of vandalism or crimes would be able to tell us, but we need to make sure that we don’t use these instances as an excuse to fear or justify hate against our neighbors.”
