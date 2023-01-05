Four days before Christmas, Amber Cote was hospitalized with severe abdomen pain. Just days later, she gave birth to her son, Dawson, four months early.
A few days into the new year, Dawson died after complications from internal bleeding.
Upon checking in at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, the six-months pregnant Cote was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure and liver damage. She was left with little choice but to give birth far earlier than expected.
This was a heart-wrenching development for Cote and her fiancé, Wyatte Brigham. Cote had endured 10 months of hormone treatments before the couple was finally able to conceive.
Dawson, who weighed barely a pound at birth and was not even a foot long, went straight from birth to the neonatal intensive care unit. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, a blood transfusion, a breathing and feeding tube and medication to assist his underdeveloped kidneys, it became clear by Jan. 3 that he would not make it.
Both Cote and Brigham are employees at the Sterling Market in Johnson and the family shares one vehicle. With Cote stuck in the hospital, Brigham continued to clock in as the family’s lone provider, taking time away from his family to make ends meet.
Brigham and Cote, who grew up in Jeffersonville attending Cambridge Elementary School and later Lamoille Union High School, have been together for nearly eight years. The couple planned to marry in April before they learned it would be Dawson’s due date.
Despite the heartbreaking conclusion, the young family now returns home to face the monetary cost of the hospital stay and funeral.
Denise Delisle has set up a GoFundMe, the popular fundraising website, to help raise funds for her daughter, an all-too-common approach today to help people through costly medical crises.
In 2019, GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon revealed that a third of all fundraisers set up through his company’s platform are intended to help offset personal medical debt. About 250,000 campaigns are set up annually, raising $650 million per year, to combat the weight of medical expenses.
Those interested in supporting Cote and her family with the expenses incurred by their hospital stay and Dawson’s funeral can donate at bit.ly/3jKIeDt.
