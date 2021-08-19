Former Jay Peak Ski Resort president William Stenger, 72, of Newport, pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 13, in federal court to knowingly and willfully submitting false documents, a felony, to the Vermont Regional Center in connection with his involvement in the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park EB-5 investment project, also called the AnC Vermont project.
He faces up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.
According to court records and proceedings, the AnC Vermont project was designed to raise $110 million from 220 immigrant investors to build a biotechnology facility in Newport.
EB-5 immigrant investors could qualify for green cards by investing $500,000 in a commercial enterprise approved by the Vermont Regional Center, which had the authority to approve and monitor EB-5 projects in Vermont.
To get a green card, investors had to demonstrate that their investment created, or would create within a few years, 10 jobs.
For the AnC Vermont project, Stenger and his partners had to demonstrate a plan to create at least 2,200 jobs in a short timeframe to obtain U.S. Citizen and Immigration approval.
Financial forecasts showed that the project would generate over $40 million in revenue within three years from three types of business — clean-room rentals, sales of stem cells and sales of artificial organs — and generate over $300 million in revenue in six years.
These projections affected both the potential that investors would be repaid, and result in the predicted number of jobs the project would create, according to materials presented at the hearing.
At the hearing, Stenger admitted that he knew that each of the three lines of business required approvals from the FDA in order to generate revenue, that he knew the FDA approval process was potentially a lengthy one, that he knew that obtaining FDA approval would require help from someone with regulatory expertise and that no one associated with the AnC Vermont project had communicated with the FDA.
The government also said Stenger manipulated a project timeline to convince the Vermont Regional Center to allow continued marketing of the project, and that the modified timeline downplayed uncertainty and lack of progress on FDA approvals, supporting the idea that AnC products would become profitable and create jobs in a short time.
From 2012 to 2016, approximately 169 investors invested $85 million in the AnC Vermont project, in addition to paying approximately $8 million in administrative fees. Fundraising was never completed, and the Vermont facility was never constructed.
Court records show that over $47 million of AnC Vermont investor funds were paid to Jay Construction Management, and almost all that money was used for purposes unrelated to the project.
At his sentencing, as outlined in the plea agreement, the government will offer evidence about Stenger’s broader involvement in the fraud scheme as alleged in other counts of the indictment. The government won’t seek a fine or forfeiture, but instead focus on restitution for victims.
Co-defendant Ariel Quiros pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and concealment charges in August 2020 and currently awaits sentencing. Co-defendant William Kelly pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and concealment charges in July 2021.
Both Quiros and Kelly have agreed to cooperate in the government’s ongoing matters.
Another co-defendant, Alex Choi, remains at large.
