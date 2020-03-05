Vote early and vote often: That was the theme at Wolcott’s town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters stuffed the ballot box in no fewer that five paper-ballot votes during the early stages of their annual town meeting. Contested races for moderator, town clerk, select board and lister sparked the ballot voting.
Combine those with a host of other, less contentious town elections, four spots on the Wolcott School Board up for grabs later in the day, a school and town budget to consider, and the presidential primary, and the voters who packed Wolcott Elementary School gymnasium had plenty of opportunities to vote.
And, by voice vote, residents also elected Jax, the orange tabby cat who lives at the Wolcott town offices, as the town’s honorary, unofficial mayor.
“The town is going through a change in leadership. There’s one constant in town, though,” said Bill Cotton, who nominated the famed feline for mayor.
“I haven’t asked Jax, nor did I ask him about his political affiliation,” Cotton conceded. Jax’s politics didn’t seem to matter, though, and he was elected unanimously.
Other than Jax’s election, the choice of a new town clerk drew the greatest voter participation. A total of 184 votes — nearly 17 percent of the town’s registered voters — were cast in the race to replace the retiring Linda Martin. Belinda Clegg beat Kimberly Gravel 129-52, with three of the ballots declared spoiled.
Martin had been Wolcott’s town clerk since 1986 and Clegg was her assistant for nearly that entire time. But last year, she ran against Martin for the position and lost.
Fast-forward one year, and Clegg handily won the same election, was immediately sworn in by Martin, and oversaw elections for the rest of town meeting.
Martin is staying in Wolcott’s town government, though; she was unopposed for a seat on the select board.
In other business, the municipal budget proposal of nearly $1,567,257 passed on a voice vote, with only a few naysayers.
Wolcott’s $4,830,699 school budget proposal was decided in all-day ballot voting at the polls; in a close vote the school budget was approved, 194-149. The 343 total votes cast on the school budget represent nearly 31 percent of all the registered voters in town.
Paper ballot votes
Right off the bat Tuesday, Wolcott residents turned to paper ballots, starting with choosing the moderator for the 2021 town meeting.
Incumbent moderator Joe Hester-Ingram faced off against Robert Harris; Hester-Ingram won, 97-34, and Clegg received two write-ins.
The Clegg-Gravel race for town clerk was up next, with Clegg winning.
“I was very happy with the turnout, and I’m very happy to take over as town clerk and treasurer,” Clegg said. Her relationship with her long-term mentor turned rocky after she lost to Martin last year and was let go as assistant town clerk, but “we are reconciling,” Clegg said.
“Linda will be missed; she has been here many, many years and I will definitely miss her,” she added. “I look forward to working with the select board.”
“Today is kind of a bittersweet day,” Martin said. “I’m excited to be retiring but at the same time I’m sad. But, I’m ready to move on” to the select board and continue serving her hometown.
“I’m looking to bring community back to Wolcott,” Martin said.
In honor of her long service, Martin received a pair of plaques — one that will be placed in the town offices and one for her personal use. She also received a resolution from the state Legislature praising her service to Wolcott.
After Clegg’s win, voters decided to pass over a proposal to allow the select board to appoint a town treasurer rather than have voters elect one. Then, they elected Clegg treasurer on a show of hands.
After Martin’s election, Kurt Klein and Lucien Gravel were nominated for a two-year term on the select board, and another paper ballot was called. By that point, the crowd was thinning out and only 106 votes were cast, with Klein winning, 59-47.
Select board members Jennifer-Holton Clapp and Eric Furs did not seek re-election, and were honored in a ceremony conducted by Martin.
The final paper-ballot elections were for a two-year term as a town lister. After Deb Klein was re-elected, Furs and Tracey Grunow were nominated for a two-year term. Another paper ballot: 92 votes cast, with 47 required to win. Furs got 46, Grunow got 45, and one ballot was spoiled. So, Hester-Ingram asked voters to speed through another paper-ballot vote. Ninety-nine votes were cast in the rerun; Furs won with 51 votes, Grunow got 47 and one jokester voted for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.
“This is Vermont; this is how we do this,” Hester-Ingram said before the second lister vote. “I love it.”
Other elections
Voters also filled four seats on the Wolcott School Board in a process that was less contested and less time-consuming.
Current board chair Gordon Young was unopposed and won a three-year term by consensus. Also elected without opposition: Gwyneth Harris and Laura Kaiser to two-year terms and Elliot Waring to the final year of a three-year term. The fifth school board member, Marquis Houle, isn’t up for re-election until 2022.
Elected to other town offices: Dan Noyes, town agent to deed real estate; Cornelius Reed, town agent to prosecute and defend suits; Ruth Ann Demag, library board of trustees; Cornelius Reed Jr., cemetery commission.
During other school elections, Hester-Ingram was elected moderator of the 2021 school district meeting and Clegg was elected school district clerk and treasurer.
Police coverage
Requests for $231,972 for police services through the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and $41,500 for dispatch services through the same department were approved after discussion, with just a few loud nays.
In discussion, voters mainly wanted to know why they don’t see deputies patrolling in town more, just what roads are regularly patrolled, and how the department is combating the local drug problem.
All of that is depends partly on staffing at the sheriff’s department, Detective Scott Kirkpatrick explained. The department has an officer in training at the Vermont Police Academy, who will bring it back to full staff, and recently added a federal Drug Enforcement Agency officer.
“You should see more activity in Wolcott,” Kirkpatrick said. Deputies do track how much time they spend in Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott each day, he added, and work to ensure each town receives coverage commiserate with its share of the budget.
“We are very responsive. If you call, we will try to spend more time in that area but we can’t be everywhere all the time,” Kirkpatrick said.
Town administrator?
The main topic in discussing the proposed $1.5 million municipal budget was whether the select board had funded a town administrator job, and why.
Last summer voters rejected a proposal to hire a full-time town administrator.
The board did budget for a part-time town administrator, board member Michael Davidson said.
“We don’t think the budget can support a full-time town administrator,” he said. The board believes 25 hours a week should do the job.
Some voters objected that the job had come up so soon after the vote last summer, but when Martin weighed in, much of that dissent evaporated.
“I think we do need a town administrator,” she said. “I think it will make our town a little more professional. I support a part-time position.”
For years, Martin and Clegg did much of the work a town administrator could do.
“Linda’s been doing it, but that’s not her job; it’s outside her job,” said outgoing board member Eric Furs.
“Thank you, Linda,” Bill Cotton said.
Ultimately, voters approved the budget on a voice vote.
A $1,000 request for matching funds for a pair of grants that will pay for an engineer’s report on the town’s old schoolhouse also passed. The engineers report will lay out what it could cost to fully repair and revive the historic building.
A total of $29,694 for local nonprofits and service agencies was also approved without discussion.
Voters also approved a statement urging the Vermont Legislature to fund completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025; other towns across Lamoille County passed a similar article on Tuesday.
During the catch-all “other business” article on the agenda, some voters favored switching to all-day balloting to decide the town budget and elect town officials.
“We had 200 voters earlier,” Kurt Billings said. “Now we have less than 100.”
“It’s something Belinda could look into,” Martin added. The idea of holding town meeting on a Saturday was also raised; all three proposals would require voter petitions.
Other school business
Wolcott’s school budget was decided in all-day ballot voting, so the school district’s business meeting was conducted by only about 30 voters.
After a long discussion, voters approved a school board request to transfer a $283,389.38 surplus into a reserve fund earmarked for repairs and maintenance at Wolcott Elementary. The board hopes to use that money and other funds to improve drainage in the school’s bumpy and much-maligned parking lot, and perhaps to pave it.
The board estimates that work could cost roughly $400,000, but the reserve fund should cover it.