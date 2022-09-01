Visitors from across the state parked atop a hill overlooking Route 15 this weekend before walking through a shadowy forest path lit by strings of lights and into a hollow at Willow Crossing Farm transformed into a music festival dedicated entirely to the memory of Fern Feather.

The first-ever Fern Fest was two nights and two days of camping, vendors, food, music, meditation, dancing, spiritual healing and celebration of Feather, a horticulturist, exotic animal collector and “star-being” who had a seemingly immeasurable impact on every life they touched.

The festival was meant to celebrate Feather’s remarkable life and help a community heal from the trauma of Feather’s stabbing death at 29 in Morristown this spring.

But the focus of the weekend was not about Feather’s untimely death but instead Feather’s supermassive, shooting star life.

A complex undertaking planned in a limited timeframe, the event was spearheaded by Arantha Farrow, a native Vermonter who over the past few years has led a nomadic lifestyle traveling across the state and, at times, the country.

During the pandemic lockdown and over the past few years, Farrow grew extremely close to Feather. When in Vermont, she’s been involved in the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry, and whether it was the grandiose garden the two propagated last summer or growing marijuana, the two could be consistently found working the soil together.

Farrow traveled the country with Feather, collecting rare exotic plants and animals, including a troop of African parrots. When Feather was killed, Farrow was in California but rushed back to Vermont to save her friend’s beloved collection as Feather’s landlord threatened to throw everything out within days of the murder.

Farrow still can’t discuss her friend’s death without breaking into tears.

A white trolley car, a symbol of Farrow and Feather’s friendship, sat as a centerpiece on the Fern Fest grounds and acted as a homebase for its organizer. Farrow purchased the ancient piece of decommissioned public transportation and planned to fix it up with her friend to use as a mobile retail shop and showcase for Feather’s botanical collection.

With the help of a mechanic, Farrow got it up and running again, painting the rainbow sky they both dreamed of across its canopy.

Keith Morris, owner of Willow Crossing Farm where he grows a diverse array of trees, nuts and other plants, was also a friend to Feather, who had lived and worked on the farm the previous summer.

“We’re honored to host Fern Fest, just having had Fern here,” Morris said. “Fern was just literally this helping angel. Fern was the type of person who would go to all different farms all over the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. Just dive in as needed, transplant plants and help with the kitchen, go to kitchens and restaurants and really just wherever needed.”

Morris is no stranger to offering his farm up to the occasional worthy gathering. He hosted the Raising Appalachia musical event in 2015 and a festival celebrating cannabis legalization in 2018 that drew over a thousand attendees.

Morris noted that there had been previous spontaneous attempts to celebrate Feather’s life in the months after their death, but it never felt right. Now, at the end of a bittersweet summer on the banks of the Lamoille River and beneath the shade of Morris’ trees, the time finally felt right.

Fern Fest was an intimate affair by both design and happenstance. Farrow planned the event to accommodate between 100 to 200 people, with paid parking and tickets required for entry. Compost toilets and first aid were set up. Death doulas — people trained to help mourners grieve loved ones, a skill Feather studied before their death — were on hand to provide counseling.

Everyone in attendance seemed to have known Feather in one way or another. Some met Feather only briefly in the Burlington scene. One person met Feather at Montpelier’s Hunger Mountain Coop and knew them by yet another name — Terrapin, the turtle of Grateful Dead fame — after Feather rescued one of the reptiles from an unhappy living situation.

Saturday was the main event, with a ceremony involving Feather’s family and a solo performance from the jam band Twiddle’s Ryan Dempsey.

Farrow didn’t predict making a profit from the event, but if one materialized, she planned to put it toward the soon-to-be-official Fern Fund, a non-profit in Feather’s memory, and the ongoing construction and propagation of a botanical garden being planned in memorial to Farrow’s fallen friend.

She plans on making Fern Fest an annual tradition.

A tragic incident briefly disrupted the festival when a motorcyclist attempting to pass a vehicle on Route 15 was killed when he collided with another driver’s car as they turned into Willow Crossing.

According to Farrow, emergency medical staffers and Morris were the first to arrive on the scene, though there was little help to provide. The corridor of Route 15 was closed for several hours Saturday evening, closing access to the only entrance to Willow Crossing and putting a damper on attendance.

But that was Saturday. On Friday evening, early arrivals to Fern Fest gathered in the field before a temporary amphitheater stage lit with multicolored lights and the setting sun. Painters went to work at easels in the lamplight, and fire dancers twirled flaming batons and hoops in the twilight.

Two members of the band Jack and The Pulpit sang familiar songs in tenor harmony. They eventually got around to singing John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery,” a staple of many a Vermont musical event.

But in the fading light, as they hit the chorus and sang about how “to believe in this livin’ / is just a hard way to go,” there was a particularly sweet sorrow to the words.