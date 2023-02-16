Across Lamoille County, towns are trying to manage inflation while keeping their budgets from ballooning out of control.

Hyde Park and Eden have managed to keep proposed increases to under 6 percent, while Waterville has even managed to decrease spending despite the rising cost of just about everything.

