Across Lamoille County, towns are trying to manage inflation while keeping their budgets from ballooning out of control.
Hyde Park and Eden have managed to keep proposed increases to under 6 percent, while Waterville has even managed to decrease spending despite the rising cost of just about everything.
Each budget put forth by these three towns provides a glimpse of how towns ranging from just over 3,000 residents in Hyde Park to the not quite 700 in Waterville are grappling with the increasingly expensive world around them.
Hyde Park
Despite rising costs and costlier expenses, Hyde Park is keeping its budget increase a little under 6 percent, about the same increase proposed last year.
In all, the Hyde Park selectboard believes it will cost $3.089 million to run the town in 2024, resulting in a projected tax rate increase for residents of nearly $50 per $100,000 of property value.
Inflation has affected just about everything, leading to slightly higher budget than initially proposed.
Increased wages and the addition of a fifth full-time union position will mean another $88,000 for the highway budget, which will clock in at more than $1.165 million this year, a nearly 6 percent increase.
Health benefits for those workers is increasing by $31,600 while the cost of paving, gravel and fuel are rising as well.
Highway department costs account for 38 percent of Hyde Park’s total expenses, by far the largest the town incurs.
While the amount Hyde Park pays for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department to patrol the town has seen a 3 percent incremental rise over the past few years, that rose to 5 percent this year to $468,000, an increase of $22,300.
This accounts for most of what Hyde Park pays in public safety, which accounts for 22 percent of the town’s overall budget.
With decreased staffing, grant money to cover administrative expenses and adequate capital reserves to draw down the sidewalk reserve, the town found some cost savings in municipal operations.
The third largest expense — appraising the town’s properties — is set to go up about 5 percent.
An additional $24,000 is sought to cover the town’s shifting strategy when it comes to assessor expenses. In the absence of listers, the town may continue to work with the New England Municipal Resources center or share assessor costs with nearby towns, but that decision has not yet been made.
Last year, voters entered a tie-vote deadlock by Australian ballot on whether Hyde Park should continue to have elected listers, despite the town’s lack of enough volunteers to serve the town’s appraisal needs. A campaign to stop the official switchover to a professional assessor stymied the effort.
The lister question returns, this time subject to a floor vote at the first in-person Hyde Park town meeting since 2020.
Costs at the Lanpher Memorial Library are rising as well by more than 7 percent, with an increase in the cost of salaries and health care the primary drivers.
The town is also apportioning $3,000 for the upstart efforts of Knot in Hyde Park, a municipal organization dedicated to preventing the spread of the invasive Japanese knotweed. It’s also leaving it up to voters to approve relatively small contributions to organizations like the Lamoille Restorative Center, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, among others.
Former state senator and current selectboard member Susan Bartlett will run unopposed to retain her two-year seat while Savannah Droney, an information technology director at Lamoille Health Partners, is running unopposed to replace outgoing selectboard chair Brian Shackett for his three-year seat.
Elections will be decided by Australian ballot, but all other business will be conducted from the floor of town meeting, March 7 starting at 9 a.m. at Lamoille Union High School.
Eden
After getting away with just a minor bump in last year’s budget, Eden had to make tough choices this year with an over 5 percent increase in projected spending for fiscal year 2024, for a total projected budget of over $1.239 million.
Equipment and labor, along with health insurance, has led to ballooning costs in the highway department, as it has with almost every municipality across the board.
Winter road maintenance projections have risen over 13 percent in Eden, while summer road maintenance has gone up 7 percent.
In total, the highway department’s budget is set to increase nearly 9 percent to $623,970.
On the municipal side of things, the town kept spending fairly level, with just a 2 percent increase to $615,461.
The cost of labor is driving the nearly 6 percent rise in town administrative costs. Insurance is up more than 7 percent and utilities are up more than 13 percent.
While Eden has level funded its planned contributions to service-related organizations, the town will decide whether to contribute $15,000 to mitigate the Eurasian milfoil and the potential damage the invasive species could pose to Lake Eden.
Current assistant town clerk and treasurer Melissa Whitcomb is the only candidate to have announced herself for a town officer as she looks to take up the mantle of former town clerk Candace Vear following her death last December.
The Eden town meeting will be held at Eden Central School on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m., where all articles and the budget will be subject to a floor vote.
Waterville
At the first indoor, in-person Meeting Day since the pandemic, Waterville residents will be voting on a proposed budget that’s less than the one approved in 2022 — but just slightly.
At nearly $353,000, the one-page budget shows a big jump in the cost of computer and technical services, and a slight increase in fire protection and fees for the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
The town’s biggest expense item for roads and highways is, at $150,000, $20,000 less than was budgeted last year, though the real cost of road maintenance has exceeded more than $200,000 for the town so far this fiscal year.
The town is in the middle of a full reappraisal, but its expense is being paid for by money received from the state over the last 12 years, so it’s not included in the budget.
The Waterville Town Meeting will be held at the Waterville Town Hall on March 7 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.