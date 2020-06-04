Incumbents retained their seats on the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting, held via videoconference and telephone.

Ken Hoeppner of Jeffersonville kept his West Zone seat with 846 votes; Jeff Forward of Richmond received 757 votes; Bill Karstens of Alburgh received 372 votes.

George Lague of Derby received 1,054 votes to retain his East Zone seat; challenger Normand Raymond of Newport received 426 votes.

Rich Goggin of South Hero was unopposed for re-election.

Voting took place by mail and online between May 1 and May 20.

