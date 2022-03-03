One incumbent selectboard seat was overturned and a second incumbent narrowly avoided defeat, following weeks of oft-heated debate on the leadership of Morristown.
Don MacDowell nabbed the biggest prize of the day, garnering 58 percent of the vote to unseat Gary Nolan for a three-year term on the board, 818-581.
Judy Bickford, another incumbent, held onto her seat by a scant 20 votes, as the three other challengers split the ticket. Bickford had 449 votes, followed closely by Laura Streets with 427. Chris Wiltshire (288 votes) and Paul “Doc” Winters (176 votes) rounded out the field.
Jess Graham, the third incumbent in what was the most popular election in Lamoille County — eight candidates for three seats — could breathe easier. Graham beat her opponent, Brent LaBree, 967-379.
In other town meeting business, all spending measures were approved, including the town’s $8.1 million operating budget, which passed on a vote of 990-381.
Other articles approved
• Appointing a first and, if needed, a second constable. That job was taken by someone eminently qualified — Richard Keith, who retired in December as Morristown police chief after 36 years with the department.
• Spending $510,000 for bridge repair and replacement, and $500,000 for paving of various town roads.
• Adding a cent apiece to the tax rolls (roughly $64,000) to bolster the highway department and the fire department capital equipment funds.
• Adding a half-cent apiece (roughly $32,000) for the Noyes House Museum repair and maintenance fund and to the conservation commission fund.
• Spending a total of $102,000 in appropriations for a total of 22 service agencies.
Uncontested elections
• Second constable Brian Tomlinson
• Lister Charles Burnham
• Trustee of public funds Angela Norder
• Library trustees Michelle MacDonald and John Buttolph (the latter by write-in vote)
Conducting business
The selectboard had come under fire in recent months by residents dissatisfied with the way the town was conducting business, particularly with the rapid rate of development in town. While plenty of people applaud the new housing projects that have been popping up around the village in the past few years, others have been asking the town to pump the brakes.
The town was also criticized with the way it rolled out its proposed 10-year town plan, the document that offers a blueprint for growth over the next decade.
A group of vocal residents in letters to the editor and on social media dinged the town for a perceived cozy relationship with special interests in town, whether they be the all-terrain vehicle crowd or private developers.
Some of it was aimed at Nolan, who is also the longtime chair of the development review board.
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman, at the town meeting informational meeting last week, Feb. 22, ended the meeting with an eight-minute speech defending Nolan and the town. He said Nolan has spent thousands of hours serving the town.
“When those things were said about Gary, it’s also a direct attack on the town, because that means that we are all corrupt if we knowingly sit back and allow those kinds of behaviors to happen, and say nothing or do nothing about it,” Beeman said.
The informational meeting can be viewed at bit.ly/3Mg8VJU. Beeman’s speech starts around the 1 hour, 40-minute mark.
