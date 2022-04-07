Lynda Hill will take a seat on the Johnson village board of trustees after receiving just five more votes than her opponent Tuesday night.

Hill challenged incumbent B.J. Putvain for a two-year seat on the board and won, 82-77.

Steven Hatfield won handily after receiving 107 votes as the only name listed on the ballot for a three-year seat, though Darrell Wescom’s write-in campaign netted him 46 votes.

Hill’s victory wasn’t the only close vote. Johnson village voters were asked to approve or deny an expenditure of $30,000, which would result in a 5-cent tax increase for village taxpayers, for community and economic development.

The vote ended in a deadlock, 80-80, meaning the measure failed.

Voters in the town of Johnson already approved $40,000 for a similar measure with the intent of potentially hiring someone to bring in grant money to benefit both municipal entities.

The $436,956 budget was overwhelmingly approved by voters, 127-32.

Dolan returns

At a March 30 meeting of the village board of trustees, former foreman Troy Dolan was rehired on a contract basis.

The village will pay Dolan $80 an hour in his new contractor role; his pay rate as foreman was $45 as of 2019.

Village trustees voted to hire Dolan with contractual conditions requiring itemized billing, in-person training and a one-month progress report on the hiring of Nate Brigham.

Trustee chairman William Jennison confirmed at the meeting that Dolan will be training Brigham to take over Dolan’s foreman position over the next six months and see in-progress work projects to completion.

Dolan had resigned and was set to leave his job March 31, citing perceived threats against him and his family, following the union arbitration mandated return of lineman Paul Stankiewicz, who has accused Dolan of abetting a campaign of harassment perpetrated against him by the other lineman.

Dolan’s wife, Meredith Dolan, worked in a contract role as village manager for months after she resigned a month after Stankiewicz attempted to report this harassment to her and she perceived his report as a threat, according to the arbitrator’s report. She terminated her contract last month.

Troy Dolan has denied the harassment allegations and agreed to return as a contractor because he said he was asked to by “multiple people” and that working remotely would mitigate his alleged workplace safety concerns, despite the in-person training requirements stipulated by his new contract.

Stankiewicz returned to work in March.