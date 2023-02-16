Morristown residents on March 7 will elect two representatives to the town selectboard, and there is competition for both seats.
This week, candidates for a two-year term currently held by longtime board member Brian Kellogg answer questions about the issues facing Morristown residents this year.
Voting will be done by Australian ballot and, according to town clerk Sara Haskins, all eligible voters were sent a ballot this week.
Brian Kellogg
Day job: Lamoille Solid Waste Management District
Other boards, commissions: Retired Morrisville Fire Department member, town animal control officer for 40 years, selectboard for about 20 years, former cemetery commissioner.
Travis Sabataso
Day job: Human Resources director, town of Essex
Other boards, commissions: NA
• What are the most pressing issues facing Morristown residents?
Kellogg: Budget, parking and roads and bridges.
Sabataso: The town continues to grow, and with this growth comes a need for more expertise among our boards and our administration. I think the town could do well to continue to explore the concept of chartering Morristown (with public input on the new charter) and transitioning to a town manager form of government.
I think we need to continue to strive for more transparency — the idea of bi-weekly board meetings being the only means of being involved is antiquated and needs to be re-assessed.
Finally, I think we need to become far more fiscally responsible. The town currently possesses one of the highest municipal tax rates in the state. We need to dive into why, and see what we can do to help mitigate future tax increases. I have taken a deep dive into this current budget and have also begun to explore last year’s budget, neither of which are as fiscally responsible as they could be.
• Voters are being asked to approve a $10 million budget, which is more than 30 percent higher than the current fiscal year’s budget. Do you support the proposed budget? Why or why not?
Kellogg: I do support it. To me, Morrisville’s growing. We put an extra person in there because people are asking for stuff. We are growing and the more we can do for the community, the better. The cost-of-living raises hit us hard, but I support the budget overall.
Sabataso: I do not. Our tax rate is already out of line with comparable communities. This increase, coupled with the budget in 2023, combine for around a 42 percent increase over two years. Our budget has grown by around $3 million over two budget cycles and the board and the administration have not given solid reasons for why this magnitude of growth is truly needed at this point.
If things are needed, there should be plans in place to accomplish those goals. Everything cannot always happen at once. We need to balance the needs of the taxpayers with the needs of the town staff. To hit residents with tax increases of this magnitude during some of the highest inflation levels we have ever seen is just wrong.
The town must do more work around strategic planning and around the goals of the community. My hope is that this budget fails, and that if elected, I can then work hands-on to help develop the next budget proposal, a new proposal that I hope will be far more fiscally responsible than the one being presented now.
• What are Morristown’s most pressing infrastructure needs?
Kellogg: We’d like to get a new town garage. We need new sidewalks. There’s probably more, but they pop up here and they pop up there.
Sabataso: I won't pretend I am an expert in development and infrastructure, but I have heard enough from our residents in recent weeks to cause me to want to take a deeper look at these areas. I’d be interested in conducting public polls or forums around this topic to gauge what the public sees as the greatest needs. It is the public we serve and the public’s opinions, goals and desires we should strive to implement.
• What are your feelings on the pace of development in the past few years?
Kellogg: I think it will slow down. However, if someone owns a piece of property, they should be able to what they want with it as long as they abide by the current zoning rules.
Sabataso: Much of my answer to the previous question also applies here. I would add that it does seem like we have been developing just to develop. I’d like to dive deeper into the why behind the growth we have been undertaking. I’d like to also see more emphasis put on small business development and on ways to increase our grand list. I need to take some time to dive more deeply into the recently adopted town plan so I can better wrap my head around the goals for development that have been set by the selectboard, the planning council and our residents.
• What personal and professional experience do you bring that would make you an effective representative on the selectboard?
Kellogg: First of all, I’ve been working with and in the town for 20 years, maybe 40 if you count the dog catcher. With the fire department, it was 20 years there, so I know what they need. I may not be an expert on a lot of things, but I have common sense and I’m hoping they see I have common sense.
Sabataso: I graduated from University of Vermont in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources management. I worked at Copley Hospital after college for around three years and I have been with the town of Essex for the past six years, currently as human resources director.
I work very closely with our administrative team, including the town manager and the finance director. I am directly responsible for setting the personnel aspects of our municipal budget, including salaries and benefits. I have also previously served in the capacity of assistant to the town manager in my time with Essex. I have a strong understanding of the inner workings of municipal government. I understand how local government works, I understand the role of the selectboard, and I understand the need for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability to the taxpayers. I look forward to having the opportunity to bring a fresh set of eyes to the selectboard and to having the opportunity to explore further how and why things are done in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.