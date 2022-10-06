The Wolcott Community Forest Committee is holding a public walk of its proposed community forest property Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m., starting at the Wolcott ballfield on School Street.
The committee is also inviting community members to attend an informational meeting and discussion on Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Wolcott Elementary School to learn about the proposed 700-acre community forest and discuss how it could be used.
Mariah Keagy, trail planner and designer with Sinuosity, will discuss the opportunity to develop a sustainable, multi-use trail system accessible to a broad range of users.
“The town forest has the potential to strongly influence the character of our town as the next years and decades unfold. We could focus on recreation and events in the woods, and have it evolve into a destination that draws people here year-round, lending support to existing and potential new businesses and other activities in the town or, we could keep things more low-key,” said Gordon Young, chair of the Wolcott Community Forest Committee. “Now is a good time to think about all the possibilities.”
The committee is conducting a survey to collect input from Wolcott residents and its neighbors from surrounding communities. Printed copies of the survey are available at the town office, Wolcott Library, Wolcott Store and Wolcott Elementary School.
All completed surveys can be dropped off at the town office. If you would like a printed copy of the survey, contact Kurt Billings at 802-888-7145. The survey can also be completed online at tinyurl.com/WolcottWoodsSurvey2209.
Completed surveys should be submitted by Oct. 15.
To learn more about the proposed forest, go to bit.ly/3EfoDU5.
