A month ago, after its well was overrun by the Lamoille River, Morrisville Water & Light was forced by the state to tell customers not to drink the water, even though utility workers were confident the water was safe.

Turns out, the local folks were right.

Flood cleanup: Potable water

The ubiquitous water well-drilling business Manosh was able to chip in by sending several tanker trucks to Stowe, which wasn’t hit nearly as hard by the flooding, and pull from its drinking water supply and hook up to Copley Hospital.

