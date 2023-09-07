Crime and concerns

Morristown Police Chief Jason Luneau fields a question during an Aug. 30 forum addressing a recent rise in crime throughout the village. Det. Sgt. Todd Baxter, seated, urged residents to say something if they see something, but to refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

Following a summer that saw more than half a dozen businesses in town hit by thieves, the Morristown Police Department last week held a forum that attracted nearly 75 people whose palpable frustration filled the packed room.

Det. Lt. Todd Baxter, who led the discussion Wednesday, toed a delicate line, urging people to say something if they see something, but also endeavoring to tamp down emotions and avoid vigilantism.

Hank Glowiak

Hank Glowiak, owner of Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville, shows the signs he made expressing his displeasure with thieves who took some of his inventory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.