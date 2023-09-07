Following a summer that saw more than half a dozen businesses in town hit by thieves, the Morristown Police Department last week held a forum that attracted nearly 75 people whose palpable frustration filled the packed room.
Det. Lt. Todd Baxter, who led the discussion Wednesday, toed a delicate line, urging people to say something if they see something, but also endeavoring to tamp down emotions and avoid vigilantism.
“Nobody in here sacrifice yourself for this,” Baxter said. “Your best tool is to unite.”
He noted that a follow-up forum will be held this fall, and in the meantime, people ought to “simmer” on the ideas and observations discussed. To that, Sharon Menard, owner of one of the businesses burgled this summer, replied, “Oh, we’re simmering.”
Burglaries and retail thefts in Morrisville have become so prevalent this year that a police department announcement about them a week before the forum was already outdated. Some of those incidents:
• July 23: $30,000 worth of damage and theft from the coin kiosks at the Manosh car wash.
• July 31: Someone stole a welder worth $700 from Napa Auto Parts, which was later returned by someone else.
• Aug. 3: Siam Valley Thai restaurant was burglarized, and its door broken.
• Aug. 14: Menard’s Agway was burglarized, with $649 in merchandise stolen.
• Aug. 14: Someone stole $180 in merchandise from Aubuchon Hardware and damaged the building.
Indeed, the same day of the community forum, police arrested a man, Steven Royce, for attempting to rob the Community National Bank just a week after they arrested him for retail theft three times in nearly as many days.
One person at the forum said there is a “handful of people” who have moved into the community in recent years and wreaked havoc. This is borne out in the names of people arrested multiple times. According to arrest data from Morristown Police Department between the beginning of 2022 and this week, police arrested 256 people on a total of 590 alleged offenses, and 109 of them accounted for three-quarters of those offenses.
Six people were arrested 10 times or more in the past 20 months — one man was accused of 23 offenses in that period.
Drugs and mental illness
Much of the crime is driven by drugs, whether it’s the spate of retail thefts committed this summer or the actual crime of trafficking the drugs in the community.
“Why is our community such a magnet?” Allen Van Anda asked.
Police chief Jason Luneau said the town has seen “huge increases” in crack and fentanyl sales, with many of the dealers coming up from places like Hartford, Conn., and Lowell, Mass.
“Morrisville is unique in Lamoille County because you don’t really need a car and you can walk to a lot of different services,” Luneau said.
One woman who declined to be named said some of these dealers are involved in human trafficking, too, whether it involves sex acts for drugs or an out-of-town dealer forcing someone to march up to and ATM and withdraw cash under the threat of violence.
Hank Glowiak, owner of Chuck’s Bikes on Bridge Street, knows well about repeat thievery, as does anyone who drove by his shop earlier this year and saw one bright yellow and black sign that read “Don’t steal bikes” and later another that read “Don’t steal don’t steal bikes signs,” after someone made off with a bike and the original sign.
He got the stolen merchandise and sign back, but only after he confronted the perpetrator.
Glowiak has something of a front-row seat to crime in Morrisville, and he talks about the various repeat offenders who make their way in and out of police custody on a regular basis. He said he tries to understand where they’re coming from, but some of them are too far gone on drugs to even have a conversation.
“They’re almost not human, they’re so addicted,” he said.
Karina Lyon said her 8-year-old kid knows how to administer Narcan, the opioid reversal drug, a sobering reality. However, she said change comes not from the number of arrests police make, but by making the community a better place.
“Change is not instantaneous,” Lyon said. “Love creates love.”
Glowiak may not be afraid to directly approach those who make up the town’s criminal underbelly and tell them to cut it out. However, he’s also a burly Navy veteran with the physique of someone who has logged countless miles on countless mountain bikes and road cycles, softened by a friendly and empathetic personality.
Not everyone has that mixture of swagger and gab, though.
One person spoke about nervously snapping a photo of a suspicious vehicle’s license plate after seeing it skulking around his home only to later see the car in his driveway. He said he was afraid.
Many in the room were afraid.
Baxter said Vermont State Police has set up a new tip line for people to report crimes anonymously. To do so, call 844-848-8477.
Limited resources
After being arrested several times in the days leading up to Wednesday’s forum, it took an attempted bank robbery for a judge to order Royce held without bail. Baxter said that’s because bank robbery is considered a violent crime, whereas retail theft, no matter the frequency, is not.
Some expressed incredulity that drug trafficking-related arrests — and Morristown police have had a couple of major fentanyl and heroin busts this year — don’t warrant incarceration without bail, because they are also not considered violent crimes.
Baxter said it is better to try and affect change at the legislative level. However, no local lawmakers attended Wednesday’s meeting — no representatives from mental health, housing or restorative justice organizations spoke either — and Luneau said he’ll organize another forum with more voices later this fall.
Baxter said it’s not possible to “arrest your way out of this,” but he and other police can make things harder for repeat offenders, by taking their licenses away and instituting strict conditions of release such as curfews or limitations on contact, punishable by increasingly stricter court conditions.
Yan Perras read from a recent court report published in the News & Citizen, in which a spate of alleged offenders had their cases wholly or partially dismissed by the state.
State’s attorney Todd Shove said those “are all very case specific,” and prosecutors look at every charge on an individual basis. He pointed at one where a person was convicted of drunk driving, but a case of child cruelty was dropped because there wasn’t enough reason to charge the perpetrator with that just because there was a kid riding in the car.
“We have an enormous caseload and we try to balance justice with the resources that we have,” Shove said.
The cops are also dealing with limited resources, especially after the July 1 shuttering of the Alcohol and Substance Awareness Program, also known as ASAP. That’s where police and mental health professionals could take people who were too intoxicated to care for themselves or might be a danger to others, instead of the alternative, which is a trip to jail, typically at the Northeast Correction Complex in Saint Johnsbury, 40 miles away.
“As we speak right now, we have two separate crews headed to St. J,” Luneau said.
