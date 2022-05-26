There’s a saying that kids can sometimes fall through the cracks. For some, that gap is between 3 and 6:30 p.m. every day.
Lamoille Health Partners, the area’s federally qualified health care organization, recently re-opened the community center on Union Street, to wholesomely fill the time between when school ends and a parent or guardian gets off work.
Stuart May, the organization’s CEO, said the center’s mission is to provide the area youth with a place that’s safe and features a mix of just hanging out and structured activities, from cooking classes to homework clubs. And the kids will have a larger voice in how things run.
“We’re not going to just create programs that we think the kids want, so let’s have a conversation,” he said. “What are your interests? And, from there, how do we develop something?”
The organization is partnering with others, particularly Peoples Academy, but also groups like Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Laraway Youth and Family Services, or Healthy Lamoille Valley.
Matt Young, PA’s middle level principal, said the school has a robust offering of after-school programs, but it does not have adequate late-bus transportation to get all the kids home, and parents often can’t pick them up until hours after school gets out.
“Now, kids can participate in our after-school activities and take a reasonable 10-minute walk down to the community center and be supervised until their families are able to pick them up,” he said. “For some families, if it weren’t for that supervision, their kids wouldn’t be able to take part in our activities.”
Plenty to do
Hanging out at the center isn’t just a three-hour free-for-all. Center manager Amanda Camargo said there is structured time built in, whether that’s inviting people in to talk about food, or having “minute-game” competitions where everyone’s participating. She’s thinking about implementing a points system for participation — take part in more things, get more points, and cash them in for things like a pizza party at the center.
“Our goal is to give them structure and learning without it feeling like structure and learning,” she said.
Structured time is still bookended with downstairs do-what-you-want activities like air hockey, pool, basketball or video games. There is a foosball table, but there seems to be a generational divide with that particular pastime, and it’s going to be removed, instead of just taking up space and gathering dust.
May wouldn’t be sad to see the same happen to the Xbox 360 or the PlayStation 4, but that likely won’t happen — it’s a big draw for many kids.
“To be quite honest, I have a little bit of bias about all this technology and kids being face down in their phones and stuff,” he said.
For people who want a quieter experience during the unstructured part of the community center day — whether they want to do homework, read or do a puzzle — they can hang out upstairs. It’s a cozy sanctuary, remarkably insulated from the energy and clamor downstairs.
May said one of the most popular suggestions was offering cooking classes, and the community center is well positioned to offer that. There’s a full kitchen upstairs, with a big open window, and a wall Camargo painted in vibrant colors with shapes like ice cream cones, key lime pie and pizza slices. It evokes an old-fashioned malt shop — at least to those old enough to remember what those are.
It’s impossible not to notice, either with the old center or the new one, that there are a lot more boys than there are girls. That’s something Camargo and Young have both noticed, and Young said it clearly doesn’t reflect the Peoples Academy population, which is much closer to a 50-50 split.
Camargo said it might be possible to get a more diverse crowd if there’s more outreach from the center from the school, whether that’s by her and other adults, or by deputizing teen leaders who can try and build up an after-school community that more demographically reflects the one the kids are in every day from 8-3.
Young said letting youth make decisions is key.
“You really have to put them in the driver’s seat,” he said. “That’s consistent with what’s best for instruction and everything we do.”
May said there are innumerable summertime camps and workshops or other activities available, but not every kid’s parents can afford to shell out for horseback lessons or basketball camp.
The community center is free.
“The question remains, how do we provide a good drag-net, if you will, for the kids in our greater community to give them an option that doesn’t necessarily involve writing a check to send you here or send you there,” May said.
Breaking bad behavior
When May told the town selectboard earlier this year that Lamoille Health Partners was acquiring the center, there was at least one person in the audience who had a dim view of these kind of places, something not uncommon in towns trying to open “teen centers.” There is sometimes a bias that such places are going to attract the smokers, the vapers, the skaters, the kids with the colored hair and punk rock T-shirts.
Young and May both said this week that the center being closed during the pandemic mission was part of the problem — leaving aside the fact that it’s an age-old truism that teens express themselves visually in ways older folks don’t approve of or understand.
Young said he noticed around this time last year, when the center wasn’t open, there was some youth behavior in town that was “trickling” back into the school.
“It was mischief and student conflict that was going unaddressed in the community that I would have to process back in school,” Young said. “We attributed that directly to the community center not being open and kids not having that positive influence Sonny was for them.”
Young was referring to Sonny Brink, who largely led the former center on charisma and had the respect of the kids.
May said his “ah-hah moment” to have his health care organization take over the community center happened when he was driving past the playground on Route 12 and he saw some teens, too big for the swings, hanging out and vaping.
“And I thought, you know what, if the center was open, and even if just one of those kids on that playground wasn’t vaping, and was down at the center doing whatever, that’s a win,” he said.
May said there are rules for behavior at the center, such as signing a code of conduct. Camargo said she’s trying to line up some ID cards that can be scanned, both for the cool factor and being able to track center use.
“We want the kids to be compassionate, communicative and respectful, and teach them how to be accountable,” Camargo said. “Health is more than just physical. It’s your mental well-being, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.