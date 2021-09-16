Hyde Park and Johnson elementary schools have both seen three school community members test positive for COVID-19, a total of six cases in the two weeks since the school year began, rocking the delicate sense of normalcy marking the school year’s return.
Neither school officials nor publicly reported data specifies whether those who tested positive for the virus were students, teachers or other administrative faculty. At least two positive cases stemmed from a fifth grade classroom at Johnson Elementary.
According to superintendent Catherine Gallagher, the school is requiring those infected to quarantine, following a policy established by the Vermont Department of Health.
Gallagher also said that the district is doing its own contact tracing and relying minimally on the department’s assistance.
“We understand that they are severely short staffed,” she said. “We know what the guidance is. We are sort of operating under the auspices in which we operated last year, and the department of health ultimately does weigh in, because they are the ones who help us decide when we need to do something different.”
Katie Orost, a Lamoille North Supervisory Union school board member representing Johnson, said her fifth-grade daughter at Johnson Elementary has been quarantining since last Wednesday and has been remote learning after positive cases were discovered in her classroom, though she has tested negative for the virus in the time since.
Orost is hopeful, however, that this crop of cases in elementary schools is simply a back-to-school flare up.
“There might be a couple more positive cases, but I think we’ll see the majority die down and everyone will test negative and get back to school, hopefully,” she said.
The under-12 population doesn’t yet qualify for vaccination against the virus, making elementary schools a bastion of those most vulnerable to the infection, particularly with the surging Delta variant of the virus causing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” throughout the country.
Prior to the beginning of the school year, the school district adopted a policy requiring everyone in their schools to wear masks while indoors.
On Sept. 6, the district’s safety coordinator Flo Kelley announced that each school would offer weekly coronavirus testing, which students can participate in with a parent-signed consent form.
Though still less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from COVID, nearly 30,000 children were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in August across the country, according to the New York Times. They were hospitalized at a higher rate in states with lower vaccination rates.
No mask trouble
According to data released by the Department of Health, children younger than one and up to the age of nine had the highest rate of COVID-19 positivity out of all other age groups, with a positivity rate of 27.8 per 10,000 cases.
On the Northern Vermont University campus in Johnson, a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred despite the school’s vaccination mandate saw 11 cases among students and faculty in one week, prompting the campus to move temporarily to remote learning through Sept. 3.
In Hyde Park, at least one parent with a student attending the elementary school publicly objected to the district’s masking policy and threatened to send her child to school unmasked.
According to Gallagher, this threat was an empty one.
“What I can tell you is that we have not had any students who have trouble wearing masks,” she said. “They are probably the most willing to follow the guidelines. So, I have no concerns about our students and their ability to follow the guidance. I interact with any community member who will act in a civil fashion with me.”
In the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, both Morrisville Elementary School and Stowe High School have counted a single positive case each among students, teachers and administrative faculty since Aug. 23.
In the last two weeks, according to the Department of Health, Lamoille County has seen 65 new coronavirus cases, far less than neighboring Chittenden County, which saw 484 cases, and Washington County, which saw 322 cases.
According to the most recently available data, Johnson saw between 41 and 80 coronavirus cases while Cambridge and Hyde Park saw between 21 and 40 cases between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8.
