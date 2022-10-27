The town and village of Johnson took another step forward in their ongoing discussions around a merger of the two municipalities that residents directed them to begin exploring over a year and a half ago.
The town and village engaged in a lengthy discussion at a joint meeting Oct. 12 that ended with the village ensuring its cooperation with the town’s plan to seek further study of the issue and prepare specific plans for a possible town-village merger.
The town plans to reengage Kent Gardner and CGR, a municipal consultant firm and the same entity that prepared a somewhat inconclusive 2021 study on a possible merger. Gardner would only agree to return to the issue if buy-in from village trustees was secured.
Gardner’s original report found no obvious reason why the village and town should merge, or at least none of the tell-tale material issues that usually drive village dissolutions. The town and village do not duplicate many services, he noted, though he did say a merger would address an “unfortunate competitive dynamic that some residents find troubling.”
Gardner said he didn’t find the village obstructive when producing the last report but noted there were some fairly important differences of opinion between the town and village regarding a possible merger.
“I’ve been doing this for long enough to know that the only way something like this moves forward isn’t simply a fairly useless conversation among people who agree. It’s for there to be a collaborative effort on the part of the two different entities. There are some important issues and people feel very strongly about them,” Gardner said.
At the 2021 joint meeting where the merger was discussed, two of the loudest critics of Gardner’s analysis, former selectboard member Mike Dunham and former trustees chair Will Jennison, have since departed both boards.
Gardner said he understood the frustration, that often when consultants are engaged, strong opinions are held on either side of an issue, and it’s expected that a consultant will take one side or the other. In the case of Johnson, he saw no clear side.
At the October joint meeting, the selectboard and trustees discussed the findings of a committee involving members from both boards that was formed last year. This committee determined that Northern Vermont University — set to become Vermont State University — would only continue to pay the town a payment in lieu of taxes, albeit at a higher rate since it would no longer be paying the village as well.
Eben Patch, a selectboard member and merger committee participant, said the group had determined that, following a merger, taxes for town residents would go up by $72.40 per $100,000 of property value, while village residents would save $111 on the same valuation.
Patch also said Gardner had told him that potentially a provision in Vermont law could be exploited to ensure a special tax rate for those receiving certain amenities, allowing the town and village taxes to remain unchanged even following a merger, though a resulting $60,000 budgetary shortfall would have to be replaced in some way.
Trustees vice chair and merger committee member B.J. Putvain wants Johnson residents to see the fiscal reality of the situation.
“Town taxes are going to go up by 8 percent after merging,” he said. “Everybody’s thinking they’re getting double billed, so they want to move forward with this merger, because they’re getting hit twice. In all actuality, they’re not getting hit twice.”
Still, he promised that the two groups would work together to get all the information available, the facts both “positive and negative,” to present to the town and village.
Selectboard member Mark Woodward noted in the meeting that there was a great deal of discussion about the money aspect of a merger, but little about the non-fiscal benefits of merging.
“This is all focused on money, but the reason to merge is a lot more than money,” he said. “Talking about things like who is paying for fuel, town or village, takes up time. If we tell everyone a merger will raise their tax bill by $100, the idea will go down in flames but if we can say it will create better government and create efficiencies people may support it.”
A merger, Gardner added, could make it simpler for residents to hold their local government accountable. “Many municipalities I work in, if you’re talking to an ordinary citizen, they say, ‘Well, you know, I think the town does a bad job of such and such’ and I’d have to interrupt him and say, ‘I’m sorry, that’s actually the village.’ Planning is also a challenge with two entities.”
