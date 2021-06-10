Johnson’s racial justice committee has a new leader.

Sophia Berard — a graduate student studying clinical mental health counseling — is the groups’s new chair. She takes over for Rick Auperlee, who resigned in May.

Both have served on the committee after it was created by village trustees and the town selectboard.

Despite some rocky moments since its formation last October — which leaders say should be expected for a group that deals with racial equity and inclusivity — the committee wants to look forward and, most important, get more community members involved in what they believe is vital work.

Berard, who ran for a two-year selectboard seat earlier this year, but lost to Eben Patch, said Auperlee resigned for personal reasons. She said she’s committed to the mission of the racial justice committee and taking the helm of a group still working to carve out a role in Johnson’s municipal politics.

Despite her abrupt ascension and the challenge of overseeing a sometimes heated and tumultuous discussion, Berard doesn’t see herself as an interim chair by any means.

“We’ve had a couple of rocky difficult meetings, but I think that comes with the territory,” Berard said. “We’re talking about human rights, we’re talking about discrimination, oppression and maltreatment of fellow human beings, so a lot of people have a lot of passion about this, and a lot of people have different ideas on what the best way forward is. I think my role as chair is to listen to everybody’s perspective, listen to the community committee members, listen to the community members who show up who have really good ideas and just have healthy dialogue around what we can do to further racial justice in our community.”

Community outreach

The racial justice committee has spent its last few meetings largely discussing how best to get more input and involvement in the community.

On May 6, the last meeting prior to his resignation, Auperlee called on members to create a different perception among the Johnson community to counter a “false narrative that this is a small group of people with agendas,” according to meeting minutes.

Eric Hutchins — now the committee’s vice chair and a Lamoille Union High School social studies teacher — has said repeatedly, in meetings and in reports to the Johnson Selectboard, that the politicization of racial justice and Black Lives Matter is due to the distortions from national media and politicians. He believes the answer to this problem is simply to listen to the community.

“We realized we have a lot of common ground as to what we’d like to see happen and just some small differences on the way to get there,” Hutchins said. “Anyone who’s been to any of the racial justice committee meetings, I think they find it’s a pretty collegial group of folks that have a lot of disagreements, but very similar goals. I think it’s unfortunate that people have viewed this as divisive. I think, rather, it’s just hard.”

“We’re talking about racial justice in an incredibly white state. It’s going to be tough to figure out the right path to take, but we all have to sit and listen to each other,” he said.

The committee recently launched a major outreach initiative this summer: an essay contest for students at Lamoille Union middle and high schools to write a speech expressing their commitment to anti-racism, with a $200 prize for the winner and another $200 split betwen second and third place. Deadline for contest submissions is Aug. 1.

The group has plans for actions and protests, coordinated with racial justice groups in neighboring towns and the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, including events centered around Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and Indigenous People’s Day in October.

“Our efforts are to align ourselves with the town’s inclusivity and anti-racism statement and just really trying to hold our town accountable,” Berard said.

Navigating municipal politics

Though the committee was able to secure $200 for the essay contest from the town selectboard, it was unable to secure an additional $200 from the village trustees, which — led by chair William Jennison — voted against the request on the principle of not wanting to pay the same amount as the selectboard.

The additional $200 for the contest was ultimately donated from Lamoille Restorative Center.

Since the committee has no budget and it must look to a bifurcated municipality for funds on a project-by-project basis, members have discussed asking for town funding of potentially several thousand dollars.

The money would need to be approved at the next March Town Meeting Day at the earliest, but would allow the committee more independence to act without the trustees and selectboard having to approve every expenditure.

“We do believe that having a line item on the town budget shows that racial justice and social equity is a priority for the town,” Berard said. “We think that that is something that would be important for town officials and the municipal offices to support just as a human rights issue.”

In the meantime, Berard said the committee would raise funds by setting up a table at events like Tuesday Night Live, Johnson’s outdoor summer music series.

Though supported by Berard and most of the board, minutes from the committee meetings indicate that Kyle Nuse, the former town selectboard member and consistent participant in the racial justice committee meetings who lost to Ken Tourangeau in Tuesday’s trustee election, has been a prominent advocate for securing a line time in the town budget.

With Nuse, the committee would have gained an ally on a board that has, at times, had a contentious relationship the trustees.

Former chair of the village trustees and fire warden Gordy Smith resigned from both positions abruptly in January after a bitter fight over whether or not the fire department should host a Black Lives Matter flag on its flagpole and allegations that the trustees violated open meeting laws.

It’s yet to be seen what shape Tourangeau’s relationship with the racial justice committee will take, though he expressed a desire to “unite the community with diversity, inclusiveness while preserving the rich heritage of Johnson” in a pre-election statement. Racial justice committee member Diane Lehouiller also sits on the village trustees board.

Hutchins suggested at a May 20 meeting that the committee wait until after the June 8 trustees election to present them with any further requests, specifically a proposal to hang Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille signs around town.

“I definitely support Kyle Nuse for trustee, but I don’t think that it’s the only way to have healthy dialogue with the trustees,” Berard said. “I think that no matter who is on the trustees board, our purpose as a town-appointed committee is to make suggestions, come up with ideas and present it to the trustees and the selectboard, and I would hope that any trustee in that position would be open to the conversations that we initiate.”

Nuse declined to comment on the racial justice committee to the News & Citizen, citing alleged “inaccurate reporting” in a June 3 preview of the candidates who are running for the open position on the Johnson village board of trustees. Nuse declined to specify what she believed was inaccurate about the reporting.

Tourangeau also told the newspaper that if it mentioned his name, he would speak to his lawyer.