Over a year since the official resignation of its former manager, Johnson village has found someone new to oversee operations.
Erik Bailey, former director of utilities and facilities, and water and wastewater superintendent in Hinesburg, was appointed to the position by a unanimous vote from the board of trustees Monday.
In Hinesburg, Bailey oversaw multi-million dollar upgrades to the town’s wastewater plant, partnered with a construction company to drill a new well and managed day-to-day operations.
Bailey worked for Hinesburg for eight years and previously served as superintendent for the Winooski Water Pollution Control and Richmond Water Resources departments.
According to a press release from the village, Bailey is the recipient of the 2018 “Best Tasting Drinking Water in the State of Vermont,” 2013 New England Wastewater Environment Association Wastewater Operator of the Year Award, among other honors.
Bailey lives in Essex.
The village could not provide information about his salary by press time. His hiring will not affect a recent decision to pay village board chair Steven Hatfield $200 a week for taking on additional administrative work.
The village’s former manager, Meredith Dolan, resigned last June after receiving what she believed to be a threat from a current village lineman. Dolan stayed on part-time in a consulting capacity until March following the lineman’s union-mandated return to work.
Dolan’s husband, Troy, also quit his position as village foreman following the lineman’s return, citing alleged threats, but continues to work in a contract capacity.
