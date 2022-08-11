A Lamoille County judge last week ordered the village of Johnson to release former Water and Light Department foreman Troy Dolan’s resignation letter to the public.
In his March 14 letter to the Johnson Village Board of Trustees, Dolan leveled new allegations against lineman Paul Stankiewicz.
In the letter made public Monday, Dolan accused Stankiewicz of purchasing silhouette targets of his likeness for shooting practice, which he interpreted as a threat of violence.
“I feel Paul’s most recent statement, which he has admitted to saying to two trustees and an (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union) representative, that he had purchased target practice silhouettes that look like me reinforces my belief that Paul wants to shoot me,” Dolan wrote.
He also wrote of his “extreme concern” for his safety and the well-being of his family. He also accused unnamed trustees of not taking his concerns seriously.
“I am left to feel that some Trustees do not believe my life has value,” he wrote.
Stankiewicz denied he ever intended to threaten Dolan and that the target silhouettes in question were ones he owned before their relationship as boss and employee soured.
“We were just having a general conversation about guns in the shop,” Stankiewicz said of the incident. “I said that I go to the gun store, and I just mentioned that there are targets there with a silhouette of a person, and it looks exactly like Troy. In fact, it does look exactly like him. That’s as far as I went with it.”
In an email to the News and Citizen, Dolan said, “When I was told by members of the board of trustees and the union rep that Paul admitted to the statement about the shooting silhouettes that look like me, I believe it can no longer be called just an accusation. I remain concerned for my safety and the safety of my family.”
Dolan is still working as village foreman but on a contracted basis and said he has distanced himself from Stankiewicz on the advice of legal counsel.
Trustee B.J. Putvain declined to comment while the rest of the board of trustees did not return a request for comment regarding Dolan’s accusations.
Troubled history
The trouble between Dolan and Stankiewicz began with what the latter said was years of harassment overseen by and condoned by his boss — Dolan has adamantly denied this accusation — that was detailed in a union arbitration agreement obtained by the News & Citizen.
This harassment culminated with the alleged vandalism of Stankiewicz’s vehicle by a fellow lineman, which he reported last May to Meredith Dolan, Troy Dolan’s wife and then-village manager. She interpreted their conversation as threatening and quit her regular position before subsequently continuing in the job as a consultant.
The village then suspended Stankiewicz in direct violation of his union contract. A neutral arbiter concluded after testimony from Stankiewicz, Troy Dolan and former Johnson village trustee William Jennison that there was “little evidence” of the threats from Stankiewicz that Dolan alleged and called Dolan a “less than objective” source of information.
The agreement forced the village of Johnson to return Stankiewicz to his former lineman position with back pay and benefits. Dolan and the remaining lineman protested his return at a public hearing in February. Dolan resigned soon afterwards.
Jennison stepped down as chair of the board in April following reporting in the News & Citizen revealing details of the arbitration and his oversight of the failed layoff attempt.
Though Dolan has refused to name the trustees he said didn’t support him, it was announced at the same meeting where Jennison resigned that trustee Diane Lehouiller was the subject of a complaint of unfair labor practices with the Vermont Department of Labor.
Lehouiller’s offense, Dolan said in the complaint, was making the arbitration agreement briefly public when it was viewed by a handful of people at the hearing before Stankiewicz’s return to work. In the complaint, Dolan claimed sharing the document with the public was inappropriate.
Lehouiller claimed she learned about the arbitration for the first time at that meeting and was not able to make an informed decision.
Letter revealed
After the News & Citizen requested a copy of Dolan’s resignation letter, the village of Johnson refused to provide it. After the paper appealed that decision, citing multiple instances in which other towns provided copies of employee resignation letters as a matter of public record, the village denied the appeal.
The paper sued for the release of the resignation letter in April.
On Aug. 2, Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson issued a summary judgment granting the public access to Dolan’s resignation letter.
Richardson rejected the village’s assertion that the letter be exempted as a “personal document,” citing legal precedence set by the Vermont Supreme Court.
Richardson ruled that there should have been no expectation of privacy on Dolan’s part as he was submitting the letter to a public body. He also pointed out that there was “little in the letter that is not already part of the public record” as reported by the newspaper.
Along with granting the News & Citizen access to Dolan’s resignation letter, Richardson ordered the newspaper’s lawyers to “prepare a filing in support of its proposed attorney’s fees and costs.”
According to Town Clerk Rosemary Audibert, the village has had spent over $6,000 on the labor complaint and the lawsuit combined.
