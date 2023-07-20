In the days following the flood, the din of generators and sump pumps filled the air on Railroad Street, occasionally interrupted by the sound of a piece of someone’s life falling into one of the trash heaps growing on lawns and driveways.

All along the street leading down a hill to the Lamoille River, which brought so much devastation to Johnson last Tuesday before receding and leaving water-logged homes, ruined possessions and displaced residents, the flood-affected were working to assess and remediate the damage, pumping water from basements a gallon at a time, pulling up carpet in pieces.

Flood cleanup: Johnson

Johnson saw nearly its entire downtown swallowed up by the river.
Caroline Butler, a registered nurse at the clinic, didn’t let something like total displacement stop her from her work. When Dawn Tatro received a call from someone in crisis just days after flood waters receded, Butler met that person at a patio table set up outside of the ruined health center.
Johnson village manager Erik Bailey and waste water treatment facility operator Dan Copp show Sen. Peter Welch the high level mark of the flood that completely destroyed the facility last week.
Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, Greg Tatro and Johnson Selectboard chair Beth Foy meet with Sen. Peter Welch outside of the decimated Johnson municipal offices on Friday.

