In the days following the flood, the din of generators and sump pumps filled the air on Railroad Street, occasionally interrupted by the sound of a piece of someone’s life falling into one of the trash heaps growing on lawns and driveways.
All along the street leading down a hill to the Lamoille River, which brought so much devastation to Johnson last Tuesday before receding and leaving water-logged homes, ruined possessions and displaced residents, the flood-affected were working to assess and remediate the damage, pumping water from basements a gallon at a time, pulling up carpet in pieces.
For those left in the flood’s wake, how quickly water can be pumped out of a basement, how fast potentially toxic materials can be removed from a home, whether someone is rendered homeless or just temporarily displaced has everything to do with what resources an individual or family has on hand or if they know someone who can help. As is often the case with personal disasters like cancer or house fires, individual online fundraisers are popping up to help mediate some of the cost of climbing out from under the destruction.
The town, whose village was built along the converging banks of the Lamoille and Gihon rivers, has never been a stranger to flooding and, in fact, has regularly flooded during periods of heavy rain.
But it hasn’t seen devastation on this level in nearly a century.
The water in Eddie Bressel’s home on Railroad Street reached his chest before his daughter, Cody Burt, and her boyfriend were able to make it to him in an inner tube at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Her boyfriend swam against the fast-moving, oil-slicked water to reach him before he was eventually rescued by a bucket loader.
“An inner tube, that was all I could think of, I don’t have a boat or canoe or anything,” Burt said. “So, I was like, ‘Well, we have inner tubes.’ We had floated days prior down the river and I was experienced, so we grabbed an inner tube and put them in there.”
For days after braving the flood to save her father, Burt said her skin burned where it had touched the water.
“I didn’t really think about it until afterwards, about what was in that water,” she said.
Elsewhere on Railroad Street, Kristen Cloutier, who was in the midst of renovating her home, considered herself lucky that she only had water damage to her shed, basement and first floor, which she and her husband were already hard at work remediating. She was camping in Elmore the night the water rose. Now she was wondering where to even get laundry done as the laundromat across the street was damaged in the flood.
“We were luckier than most, but it’s still heartbreaking,” she said.
The basement of the Johnson Public Library flooded, and it’s the first time floodwaters breached the main floor, according to library trustee Jessica Bickford, resulting in a couple of inches of standing water among the library’s collection.
Most of the collection was saved, but all of it had to be moved out of the library, book by book, into the Masonic lodge on Main Street. The library must now be fully dried out before restoration can begin, but in the meantime, Johnson library patrons are being welcomed at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville, which only reopened Tuesday following its own flooding, and the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park.
Sterling Market, Johnson’s only grocery store, was completely destroyed, with its owners posting in a public message that it will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The market opened in 2013 after the Grand Union, badly damaged in flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, remained shuttered.
Vermont Studio Center, which owns multiple buildings in Johnson village, also sustained losses, but has yet to comment on the extent of the damage.
Pam and Rick Aupperlee bought their 200-year-old home on Railroad Street 34 years ago. It’s weathered the Lamoille River’s periodic floods before, but never like this. Their home was packed with the many artifacts of their life: a piano and a lifetime collection of vinyl records, many of which were irreparably damaged.
“Having gone through this in 1995, we kind of have a little bit of a roadmap, but nothing can really prepare you for the real thing,” Rick Aupperlee said.
The Auperlees are the caretakers for their grandchildren, one of whom is a budding musician at Lamoille Union High School, so they’re committed to staying in the area. They’re currently living with a family member and are among the lucky few with a line on a rental, but Pam Aupperlee isn’t enthusiastic about returning to Johnson village, or optimistic about its future habitability.
“It’s only going to happen more often with this climate. Nobody, in my opinion, should ever have to go through this. We think the houses should go and it should become a green space,” she said.
Recovery hit hard
To keep them safe in case of potential catastrophic flooding, some residents of the Rae of Hope sober home in the Jenna’s Promise opioid recovery treatment network had been moved to the upper level of the cafe on Main Street the organization runs in partnership with Two Sons Bakehouse.
“They got up at four and they saw all that water coming, and they were panicking, they were so scared they weren’t going have a home. I told them, ‘We’re going to figure this out, you’re safe here,’” Dawn Tatro said. “Just seeing that fright in their eyes at just so many unknowns and being so new in their recovery and having to deal with stuff sober.”
Jenna’s Promise, the opioid treatment network opened by the Tatro family following the opioid-related death their daughter, has been opening new businesses and services in Johnson village since 2019, building on their ethos of holistic treatment for those struggling with opioid addiction throughout Vermont.
The first building acquired by the Tatros for Jenna’s Promise was the women-only, five-bed sober house, and it is the first step for those entering the in-patient recovery program. The home took on serious amounts of water and won’t reopen until remediation takes place. The café’s basement flooded but reopened Friday.
The Johnson Health Center on Main Street, which provided medical treatment for both those in recovery and area residents, has been destroyed and will require a complete rebuild.
But Caroline Butler, a registered nurse at the clinic, didn’t let something like total displacement stop her from her work. When Dawn Tatro received a call from someone in crisis just days after flood waters receded, Butler met that person at a patio table set up outside of the ruined health center.
“Instead of saying, ‘I really can’t take anymore,’ she said, ‘No, bring him here, we’ll help take care of him,’” Tatro said.
A fundraiser with a $30,000 goal seeks to replace the medical center’s equipment, while replacing the center will be a more protracted venture. Greg Tatro, who also runs the Cambridge construction company G.W. Tatro, promised its return.
Jenna’s House, the repurposed church that has become the network’s community center, remained untouched up on a hill above the village while the nonprofit’s thrift store and coffee roasting facility were also unscathed.
For now, Jenna’s Promise has had to consolidate its residents into one place, according to its executive Dan Franklin, and has paused welcoming new applicants for its in-demand recovery program.
While a flood of this intensity can be destabilizing and stressful for people in the best of health, it can be deeply destabilizing for those in recovery for opioid addiction, particularly those who are newly sober.
“We’re just working hard to get this back up and running as quickly as possible and obviously, the Johnson Health Center, the loss of that, they also served our residents in a myriad of ways. Our two priorities are to take care of our residents and get the health center back up and running,” he said.
Municipal destruction
Johnson village’s wastewater treatment plant was totally destroyed after it took on 8 feet of water, ruining every aspect of the facility except the building.
“All electronics, all the processes, all the furniture, all records, everything,” village manager Erik Bailey said. One sewage pipe was damaged when a car, carried by the currents of the flooded river, collided with it.
When Sen. Peter Welch surveyed the damage in Johnson last Friday, Bailey told him that the wastewater treatment plant was a $30 to $50 million problem.
The destruction of the facility meant that the untreated waste was being released into the river. Electricity won’t return to the plant anytime soon, a key component for comprehensive waste treatment, but so the village is limited to implementing a stopgap measure called primary treatment, a costly and labor-intensive process where waste is sanitized and remediated as much as possible.
Bailey said this was the third time the wastewater facility has flooded, though it has never sustained such damage. It first flooded in 1995, six months after it was built.
He believes it’s no longer feasible to operate the facility so close to the Lamoille River, but that ultimately the facility’s fate will lie with the village trustees and, likely, village voters.
“‘I’m going be pushing very hard for the solution to be moving the facility,” Bailey said, “That’s a political decision, so we can only give the data and ideas for how to do it better, but we’ll see how it ends up.”
Along with minor damage to the Johnson Fire Department, the municipal building, which houses village and town administrators and is where staff meet and work, can’t be occupied. In the meantime, the Johnson Emergency Response teams and municipal boards have been meeting at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus, where an American Red Cross-managed emergency shelter has been set up.
The selectboard members and village trustees have been working to meet the needs of residents in what ways they can, and at a selectboard meeting Monday approved the distribution of dumpsters for collecting some non-toxic types of debris pouring out of villager’s homes.
Interim town administrator Carl Rogers stepped in following the departure of Brian Story, so the town has brought in Hyde Park’s recently retired zoning administrator Ron Rodjenski and his Stone Shore Municipal Consulting operation to help ensure a robust administrative response to the devastated town, according to selectboard chair Beth Foy.
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, established a multi-purpose resource center at Johnson Elementary School as villagers and town residents take the aftermath of the flood day by day, keeping an eye on nearby rivers during the intermittent rains and waiting for whatever recovery funds might eventually come their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.