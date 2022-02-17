A Hyde Park man is accused of sharing graphic videos and photographs of young girls having sex with adult men, after he allegedly sent child pornography to an undercover FBI agent.
Steven Renaud, 52, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to five counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct and one count of possessing child sex abuse materials.
According to the affidavit by Detective Matthew Raymond of the Vermont Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI investigation was conducted as part of Operation Kick Boxer. The nationwide operation has over the years identified more than 2,500 profiles on the instant messenger smartphone app Kik “who are either actively distributing child sexual abuse material or committing hands-on sexual assaults of children.”
One of those Kik users went by the handle “backagain68,” was located in Vermont and was suspected of distributing child sexual abuse material within a Kik group known as “private group 1 (anything goes).” After subpoenaing Kik for subscriber information, it was discovered that “backagain68” was registered to Renaud, who was living in Hyde Park.
According to the affidavit, the investigation turned up several short videos and photographs involving nude, prepubescent girls — some appearing to be as young 4-6 years old — engaged in sex with adult males, at least one showing a child bound up by duct tape.
Det. Raymond executed a search warrant on Renaud’s Hyde Park home, telling Renaud that he had sent the files not to a fellow Kik user but to an undercover FBI agent.
The Vermont Attorney General’s office announced Renaud’s arrest Monday, along with a separate but similar arrest of a South Burlington resident, Quang Le, 58, for possessing child sexual abuse materials. Le was suspected of sharing the child pornography through Facebook Messenger. He pleaded not guilty last week in Chittenden County Superior Court to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
According to the attorney general’s announcement, the Vermont General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials.
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Department of Homeland Security and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the task force.
