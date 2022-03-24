The town of Hyde Park has inadvertently compromised the private information of the town’s vendors, potentially affecting hundreds of businesses and business owners.
Last week, the town posted a premature version of its vendor list to the finance page of the town website where it remained publicly accessible for an undetermined amount of time.
The list contained sensitive information for some individuals and businesses, information that could potentially be used to defraud them, but what was actually revealed online was not disclosed by town officials.
The town could not say how many individuals or businesses were potentially compromised in the breach, but a previously published version of the list contained information for 727 different vendors stretching back over a decade.
At a selectboard meeting Tuesday night, newly appointed chair Brian Shackett read a prepared statement regarding the breach:
“The town of Hyde Park is investigating an incident that it was made aware of from a third party regarding the vendor list. It was inadvertently publicly available for a limited time. Upon learning of this issue, we immediately removed the document from our website and commenced a prompt and thorough investigation. That investigation is ongoing, and we cannot provide additional information at this time. To date, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of any information as a direct result of this incident. We will provide notification where applicable after the investigation.”
