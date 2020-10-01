Hyde Park has no plans to merge its two fire departments, despite rumors to the contrary.
Rumors about a merger have floated around town, picking up momentum mid-summer and spreading fear that town leaders were working to merge the Hyde Park and North Hyde Park-Eden fire departments into one entity.
But that’s not what the Hyde Park Selectboard has in mind, board chair Susan Bartlett said.
“Someone picked up on a rumor that we were going to merge,” Bartlett said. “When something like that starts, it gets a life of its own.”
The rumors concerned some because merging the two departments could have theoretically left Eden residents, who rely on and pay half the budget of North Hyde Park-Eden Fire Department, high and dry.
“We just want to do some long-range planning,” Bartlett said. “The town has worked very hard at keeping our regular budget increases under 3 percent per year. So we’re always asking departments if there are things they can do to save money.
At a Hyde Park Selectboard meeting on Sept. 21, officers from both departments — initially on hand to fend off the merger idea — later became part of the planning process.
“We’ve had some differences in the past, but Monday night went very well,” North Hyde Park-Eden Fire Department Chief John Savage said. “They’re just curious what are capital needs are in the next 10 years.” There’s been some contention in the past between former selectboards and the fire departments about spending.
“They’re trying to look at ways to save money. I don’t blame them,” Hyde Park Fire Department Chief Ed Webster said.
“I was pleased with the meeting,” Savage said. Similar meetings in years past haven’t always gone as well. “When we walked in there before, we never knew what we were going to walk into.”
The selectboard reviews every department like this as it heads into the budget season, Bartlett said, and the conversations are going to continue. That doesn’t mean either department is in danger of being defunded or forced to close up shop.
Savage and Webster said their departments will continue to work together to craft a more cohesive 10-year plan for capital purchases and other cost savings.
Public outcry
Rumors about a merger of the two fire departments sparked plenty of public unrest. A petition circulated by the departments from June through mid-September garnered almost 200 signatures from Hyde Park residents.
The petition read, “We the undersigned value the services,” provided by the two departments and added that “we feel fortunate and appreciate the hard work, dedication and value provided by the modest percentage of property taxes allotted to these services by the towns and volunteer members who provide them.”
According to Hyde Park Town Clerk Kim Moulton the petition included signatures from 156 registered Hyde Park voters; an additional 34 signatures were not official registered voters in town, even if they do live in the community.
Some signers left thoughts in the comment section of the petition.
“Fully support,” was the most common comment, written dozens of times in some form or another.
Other signees were more straight forward. “Give HPFD whatever they require,” David Couch said. From Nancy Webster: “Show them respect. Stop micromanaging.”
“Who takes away emergency $??” Chasity Fagnant said.
Ongoing debates
The merger rumors may have been sparked by ongoing questions about why both departments have so much equipment, if it’s all necessary or if some could be shared.
“We’re required by the regulations we work under,” to have most of that equipment, Webster said, and in the past it’s been difficult to make some people understand that.
Hyde Park’s two departments started talking about ways to save money together in January, and have been having that conversation on and off since. Savage said he and his other officers will continue to meet with Webster and his contingent in the coming months to craft the long-term plan sought by the board.
“We’ve been meeting with North Hyde Park, but it’s a slow process,” Webster said.
Both chiefs say operating budgets at the two departments are already pretty lean. Hyde Park’s budget is just under $84,000 while North Hyde Park’s is roughly $76,000, with Hyde Park and Eden splitting those costs down the middle.
“I don’t think there’s anything in the operating budgets for either department to find savings,” Webster said.
Both departments run fairly small fleets, with only four trucks apiece. Each has two engines, a tanker and a rescue truck.
“These are remarkably expensive pieces of equipment, we asked them to look if it’s possible to share,” Bartlett said.
Hyde Park’s budget is up from about $67,000 last year, but those increases were essential, according to Webster, and were meant to help the department better respond to a growing number of calls.
“Last year we had 121 calls. Years ago it was in the 90s or 80s,” Webster said. “We can’t afford to cut much more and stay at the level of service we are at.”
