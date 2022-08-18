Hyde Park hopes to highlight its views by fundraising for a new art installation near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
The town is looking to raise $20,000 to unlock a $40,000 matching grant provided by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and it needs to do so by Sept. 8 to secure the funding.
The money will fund “Hyde Park Views,” an art installation conceived by Dan Gottsegen. The installation would involve a series of tempered glass panels depicting the history of the town, from its original Abenaki inhabitants through the present day.
The project was informed by Gottsegen’s consultation with multiple members of the Hyde Park community.
The artwork would be situated off Depot Street near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, where it will accentuate the view of the valley below.
“The rail trail is the perfect place for something unique that would tell our story and become a destination. Visitors can picnic near the art, start a walk to Main Street or bike to Morristown, and even borrow a book from Lanpher Memorial Library’s little free library,” Susan Bartlett, the Hyde Park Selectboard member who spearheaded the project, said.
Those looking to learn more about the project and donate to its completion can learn more by visiting the Hyde Park town website at hydeparkvt.com.
