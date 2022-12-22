The Smugglers Notch RV Village, the recreational vehicle parking area planned for a currently vacant meadow on Route 108 in Cambridge that was met with protests from some concerned residents, has received an Act 250 permit and state approval.
The 60-unit RV park on a 23-acre swath of land will be seasonal, allowing occupants from May through October, along with a store, a deli with seating and a paved parking lot for 14 vehicles along with a bathhouse with showers, toilets and laundry facilities. A small pavilion is also planned.
The permit was issued by Norma Malone, commissioner for the District 5 Environmental Commission, which reviews construction projects in Lamoille and Washington counties under Vermont’s environmental law.
The only concession in the permit is a doubling of an undeveloped buffer zone between the park and a nearby wetland area from 50 feet to 100 feet after the action was recommended by the Agency of Natural Resources. The permit also stipulates the project follow several other commonplace rules and regulations.
The park is the latest business organized by Berni Kuntzelmann and his family, and a project that, in public statements, Kuntzelmann has characterized as an attempt to preserve a parcel of land along the highway while making it economically viable.
“Our team all feels that the Act 250 board did an excellent job administrating and explaining the Act 250 criteria in its permit as it pertained to our project,” Kuntzelmann said. “In working with the state of Vermont, town of Cambridge, neighbors and other interested parties over the last year we do feel the requirements of the permit are fair. We believe all the issues and concerns that were brought in front of the board were addressed justly in the final permit. We are happy with the outcome that now allows us to proceed.”
It’s fitting that Kuntzelmann’s latest project on Route 108 is almost equidistant between Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort and Jeffersonville village. Kuntzelmann got his start in the area working as a chef at the ski resort in the late 1970s before going on to start a series of businesses that included The Cupboard Delicatessen & Bakery, Vermont Canoe and Kayak and the Jeffersonville Farmers Market, among others.
Despite his history in Cambridge, this was Kuntzelmann’s first experience navigating Vermont’s Act 250 law, which he characterized as a “thorough and exacting process” and as a “learning experience.”
Members of the Friends of Route 108 Green Mountain Byway — an advocacy group formed by Sam Lotto, a neighbor to the RV development — spoke out consistently against the development and raised multiple concerns at various public meetings, though they were adamant they didn’t oppose RV parks in general, just this one.
Several of the group’s members are also neighbors to the RV park and members of the Brewster Place Homeowners Association, which was granted party status in the Act 250 process.
The group eventually gathered over 200 signatures in its vocal opposition in what it characterized as an attempt to both protect the wetland and the species that inhabit it and the scenic nature of the road, among other concerns.
After the intense community discussion at each stage of the project, the Friends of Route 108 have largely accepted the results.
“We greatly appreciate the way that Berni Kuntzelmann and his developer have followed due process, been open to community input, and undertaken various alterations to their plans,” the Friends said in a statement, and expressed a hope that the RV park will be a positive addition to the community.
Kuntzelmann hopes to open the park sometime next summer.
“We look forward to continuing to work with our neighbors and local businesses in making this a destination attraction that will be an asset to the area for many years to come,” he said.
Concerns addressed
Aside from recognizing the buffer zone between the development and the wetland, which the Friends of Route 108 said somewhat addressed their concerns, the Act 250 board examined the RV park under 10 separate criteria and their potential impact on the community.
The permit was issued a few months short of a year after it was filed, but the Smugglers Notch RV Park has been a topic of community discussion in Cambridge since last August, when initial plans were submitted to the Lamoille County Planning Commission as part of the very early stages of the project.
After a joint meeting of the Cambridge Selectboard and planning commission shortly after, both municipal entities agreed to support the RV park’s development, determining that the project didn’t violate the Cambridge town plan in either letter or spirit.
The Cambridge Conservation Commission took the rare step of publicly opposing the development despite the other municipal boards’ approval.
The process culminated in a public Act 250 hearing at the Cambridge fire station in July, in which Friends member and Wild Apple Lane neighbor David Gottshall passionately critiqued the aesthetic and possible traffic impacts of the park, among other concerns.
In its analysis, the Act 250 board acknowledged that the RV park, by replacing an empty meadow with a field of recreational vehicles, would have an “adverse impact” on the aesthetics of the area, but said natural landscaping proposed the Kuntzelmanns would mitigate those impacts.
The board also noted that the development was outside of the area designated as the Smugglers Notch Scenic Highway and that part of Route 108 already contains multiple businesses and other developments within a mile of one another.
In their statement, the Friends of Route 108 pointed out that this project has revealed that the ambiguous language in the town plan allowed for a project that created an adverse aesthetic impact.
“The view of the mountain, and the open field, will be impacted. We realize that without clear codification in our town plan as to what constitutes ‘undue’ adverse aesthetic impact, this is very subjective,” they said. “This process has shown how vulnerable we are to what may be determined as adverse/undue land use and its impact on Cambridge.”
The Act 250 board also stated clearly that it doesn’t believe the RV park will alter the traffic pattern of the area, but it also never mentions the Smugglers Notch section of Route 108, where larger, longer vehicles occasionally get stuck, resulting in hours-long closures.
Although there was one confirmed case of an RV getting stuck in the Notch in 2021 and concerns about the issue were raised at multiple meetings surrounding the project, the document does not address the potential issue one way or the other.
