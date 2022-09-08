The Cambridge Selectboard agreed at its meeting Tuesday to move the polling location for the Nov. 8 General Election out of Cambridge Elementary School and to provide additional security.
But the board still must find an alternative location and determine who will provide security. Since the Vermont Secretary of State requires that polling locations be established a certain amount of time before an election, a decision on a location must made before the next selectboard meeting.
The board cited two separate instances of politically charged disturbances that occurred within the last month.
One took place at the elementary school on primary voting day by Brian Albarelli, who has disrupted at least one other political event in the past. He allegedly accosted Lucy Boyden, the Democratic candidate running for state representative, and Sen. Richard Westman, a Republican running unopposed for the county’s Senate seat, causing others to feel unsafe.
Rebecca Pitre, the Republican candidate running against Boyden, said at the selectboard meeting that she also spoke with Albarelli.
Vermont State Police responded to the incident but did not find cause to cite or arrest Albarelli.
The second incident occurred on Aug. 27 when Pitre was campaigning at the Cambridge transfer station, which she described as “way worse” than Albarelli’s behavior.
Pitre claimed a man accosted her at the transfer station over allegations that she was homophobic, which Pitre has denied.
“I will never put the public in jeopardy like that again, because I honestly thought, as mad as this man was, if he had a gun, he would’ve just shot up everybody there,” Pitre said while urging the selectboard to employ enhanced security measures for the General Election.
Pitre has not identified her harasser and the state police have not provided further information about the incident. The candidate previously told the News & Citizen she was “concerned for her safety” but did not respond when asked to clarify her concerns or comment on the Albarelli incident.
She first shared the full details of the incident with conservative blog Vermont Daily Chronicle and subsequently placed an advertisement in the News & Citizen referring to the incident.
Board member Courtney Leitz, who also teaches at the elementary school, Cambridge School Board chair Mark Stebbins and Jan Sander, a poll worker and member of the school board, all voiced their support for moving the polling location away from the school, citing broad safety concerns.
State police have not responded to queries from the board and while it’s theoretically possible for the town to allocate some of the hours they pay state police to patrol the town, board chair Cody Marsh voiced his skepticism that they would be able to devote additional resources to monitoring the Cambridge polling location on a day as busy as election day.
Patty Genadio, who frequently attends the weekly Black Lives Matter protests at the roundabout at routes 15 and 108, said the group frequently deals with Albarelli’s harassment and has had discussions with a crisis worker at the Williston state police barracks.
She suggested the town look into utilizing that resource, though Marsh acknowledged that person would likely be overtaxed as well.
